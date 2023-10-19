Trick or Eat: Houston Restaurants and Bars Celebrate Spooky Season with Halloween Boo-ze and Bites

From one-eyed cocktails and bloody brain cakes to doggie costume contests and Halloween bashes, these Houston restaurants and bars are getting into the spirit this spooky season.
8th Wonder Brewery, Distillery, and Dispensary, 2202 Dallas, 2201 Dallas
8th Wonder is offering 20 percent off to-go items on Halloween for customers dressed in costume at the Brewery, Dispensary and Distillery.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
Axelrad’s green eyed cocktail, the Eye of Newt (gin, lemon, pear liqueur and housemade matcha simple syrup) throughout the month of October for $12. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to So Every Body Can Move.
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, 4500 Montrose, 2101 Washington
Both locations will offer spooky cocktails like the R.O.B. Zombie (rum blend, cognac, orgeat, banana liqueur and orange juice with a temporary tattoo, $13) and The Monster Smash (Gentle Ben gin, strawberry Cheong syrup, lemon, soda, $12). Get in a “spooky cup” for an additional $1.
Big Casino, 908 Congress
The new spot will host a Halloween Costume Contest on Friday October 27 with a $200 gift card for the costume winner.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray
Brasserie 19, along with Veuve Clicquot, and Tito's Vodka, invite guests to its 12th annual Halloween Party on Saturday, October 28, this time a Murder at the Moulin Rouge themed event. Amusements will also run from Thursday, October 26 to Tuesday, October 31.
Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith
Brennan's invites guests to gather around the cauldron for a fun Witchy Brunch on Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations recommended by calling 713-522-9711.
Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar
On October 21 at 12:30 p.m., Chapman & Kirby will be a Halloween-themed Queen Brunch. Doors will open 60 minutes prior, giving guests time to enjoy the all-you-can-eat brunch buffet along with craft cocktails and bottle service available. Tickets are available on Resy. And on on Saturday, October 28, the bar will host a Haunted Mansion party beginning at 8 p.m. Entry is free, and tickets can be secured via Eventbrite.
Christian’s Tailgate, multiple locations
All locations will host fun Halloween festivities, including “Skaraoke” on October 28, Halloween night fun, and the White Oak Halloween Pub Crawl at the White Oak location on October 28 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery, multiple locations
Now through Halloween, Common Bond’s Bloody Brain Cakes (two layers, serve 6-8) are available in flavors including classic vanilla, classic chocolate and strawberry confetti. Pre-orders must be placed by October 24 for pickup October 28–31 at Common Bond’s bistro locations only.
Craft Pita, 1920 Fountain View, 5172 Buffalo Speedway
Craft Pita will offer a special "Scary Habanero" Hot Sauce from Friday, October 27 to Tuesday, October 31, this Halloween season. The hot sauce is a small limited edition batch and will be available at both locations for $10. Also, at the West University location, on Sunday, October 29, Craft Pita is hosting a Craft Pita Pumpkin Patch, offering a complimentary pumpkin with a meal purchase while supplies last.
Cyclone Anaya’s, multiple locations
On Halloween, kids (12 and under) dressed in their Halloween costume can eat free at all Cyclone Anaya's locations. Adults in costume get a free small queso (one per table with purchase of entree).
Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby
Get Halloween desserts from chocolate Halloween cupcakes to hand-decorated butter cookies and cookie decorating kits.
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
Book your table or bar seat on Ressy for the annual Halloween bash at Doris Metropolitan, held on Thursday, October 26 and featuring costume contests, DJ beats, drink specials and festive decor.
Eight Row Flint East End, 3501 Harrisburg
The East End location is hosting a Tiki Bar Takeover for Halloween this year, with a tiki themed party on Saturday, October 28. Rooftop entertainment will include a live DJ.
Eight Row Flint Heights, 1039 Yale
The Heights location will host its 7th Annual Dog Costume Contest on Sunday, October 29 at 4 p.m. Contest entrance fee is $20 or a donatable item to the Rescued Pets Movement.
Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point
The smokehouse will host its family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, October 28 from 3 to 6 p.m., featuring fun stuff like Cupcake’s Haunted House, an oversized bounce house, a pumpkin decorating station, Dragon’s Nest play area and Hocus Pocus playing on all the screens, plus smoked goodness, a Halloween frozen adult beverage, Halloween cookies and a snoballs truck.
Finn Hall, 712 Main
Guests can trick or treat, savory and sweet, all month long at Finn Hall. Visit and receive a punch card, then dine at all 11 dining and drinking establishments to complete your card and receive a Finn Hall gift. Also pop in for Spooky Karaoke on Friday, October 27 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Flight Club, 3515 West Dallas
Starting Tuesday, October 24 through Halloween, Flight Club will unleash its captivating Blood and Smoke cocktail, made with an enchanting mix of beet, mezcal, chile vodka and agave. It will also host a spooktacular Halloween party on Saturday, October 28.
Heights Beer Garden, 1433 North Shepherd
The beer garden will host a Howl-oween Dog Costume Contest + Adoption Event on Saturday October 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. Entry fee is $20, with all proceeds supporting HTX Dog Rescue.
Hungry’s, 14714 Memorial, 2356 Rice
All day on Halloween, kids wearing costumes will receive a free meal per adult entree purchased.
J-Bar-M Barbecue, 2201 Leeland
On Saturday, October 28, enjoy a Halloween celebration featuring live entertainment from Felipe Galvan's Pachuco Boogie Sound System and Houston punk icons Los Skarnales, plus $6 Canta Ritos, $5 Frozen Margaritas, $15 beer buckets, and specials like the Tacos De Al Pastor Negro and Bloody Burnt Ends.
Julep, 1919 Washington
Julep will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos with altars now through November 6.
Ninja Ramen, 4219 Washington
The late night favorite is getting bewitched for Halloween, transforming its space into pop-up cocktail (and mocktail) bar The Cursed Cauldron now through Halloween night.
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
The Original Ninfa’s will feature the Blood Orange Paloma (with activated charcoal) for $13 and the Pumpkin Spice Margarita for $15. Both cocktails are available throughout the entire fall season with the charcoal being removed from the paloma after Halloween.
Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe
On Halloween, the popular River Oaks area restaurant will be offering a special menu of spooky drinks all day long, including the gin-kissed Vampire Kiss and Bloody Brain cocktail.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway
Wear your costume to Phat Eatery for pre- or post-trick-or-treating fuel, and receive a free order of flaky, buttery roti canai with any food purchase. One complimentary roti order per table with costumes. Valid on Halloween only.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Pier 6 will celebrate its third year in operation with another epic, weekend-long Halloween bash on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29. Get into the spirit with spooky decor, food and drink specials, candy
Pizaro’s Pizza, 1000 West Gray, 11177 Katy Freeway
Pizaro’s Pizza will offer its Vampire Pizza (with three types of garlic) and Franken-Mummy Cannoli from October 22 through October 31 at both locations.
Red Lion Pub, 2316 South Shepherd
Dress up for an adults-only Barbie and Ken Halloween party on October 28, featuring shot specials and a costume contest with a $1000 gift card prize for the best Barbie and Ken outfits.
Rockhouse Southern Kitchen, 6025 Richmond
On October 28 beginning at 8 p.m., Rockhouse will host a “Heroes & Villains” Halloween party, with cocktails, live music and a big $1,000 prize for the winner of the costume contest.
Slowpokes, multiple locations
Sip the Booberry Latte, inspired by the classic Halloween cereal and made with blueberry, white mocha, espresso and your choice of milk. Halloween-themed cookies are also available.
Tiff’s Treats, multiple locations
Halloween packages include the Halloween Boo Box, which help you “boo” your neighbors on demand with a surprise festive box of Tiff’s Treats goodies. Fans can also order the Baked My Melissa Halloween Bite-Size 6-Pack, including cupcake flavors like Spooky Tie Dye, Green Goblin, Eyeball and Bear-ied Alive, and more.
Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer
Traveler’s Table will bring the fun the entire Halloween weekend from Friday, October 27 through Tuesday, October 31. Expect drinks like the Jack-O-Lantern Shot and Eye of the Storm (Halloween version of a Dark 'N' Stormy cocktail), plus dishes including Louisiana Fried Chicken with Brown Butter Pumpkin Grits, "Bloody Juicy Lucy" Burger and Pumpkin Pie Flan. There will also be Halloween treats for guests who come in costume.
The Union Kitchen, 9920 Gaston
On October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Union Kitchen Katy will host Halloween brunch, featuring a $4 pumpkin decorating station, festive contest, and specials including pumpkin espresso martinis, bourbon butter beer, spooky cakes and franken-toast.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer Road
The Warwick Great Gatsby Halloween Party will kick off at 7 p.m. on October 31, featuring specialty Halloween cocktails as well as reverse happy hour specials on select cocktails, music by DJ Mr. Rogers, a costume contest with a $500 prize and a 360 photo booth.
Wild Montrose, 1609 Westheimer
Wild Montrose will be hosting a Halloween Party on Tuesday, October 31 from 5 p.m. to midnight, featuring a DJ, $12 Dollar Halloween themed cocktails, $5 spooky shots, a costume runway party at 10 p.m. and special eats from yakitori to a pumpkin and graveyard patch dessert.
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse, multiple locations
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is offering free meals for kids who dine-in in their Halloween costumes, Friday, October 27 through Tuesday, October 31.
Wooster’s Garden, 3315 Milam
Wooster’s will host “FestiFall” from 4 to 10 p.m. featuring a costume contest, food trucks, pop up shops, raffles, games, a DJ and live music.