Taste the Nation on May 22 at Silver Street Studios

Enjoy bites and drinks from some of Houston's top chefs and mixologists.

Helping fight hunger, cocktails, delicious bites: if any of the above appeal to you, don’t miss Taste of the Nation next week.

This annual event—hosted by Chef Ryan Pera of Agricole Hospitality, Chef Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar, and Alba Huerta of Julep—is one of Houston’s biggest opportunities to support ending childhood hunger in America in the finest culinary fashion, featuring some of the top restaurants, chefs and mixologists around Houston.

Dolce Neve will make an appearance once again at this year's event. Photo by Mohammad Mia

During the two-hour event, you can look forward to sampling bites from a variety of new and classic restaurants including Eunice, One Fifth Mediterranean, La Lucha, Uchi, Coltivare, and Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue. Of course desserts from Fluff Bake Bar will make an appearance alongside Michael’s Cookie Jar, Dolce Neve and Cacao & Cardamom and more. Expect to also find bites from upcoming concepts like Tropicales and Rosie Cannonball.

For the first time, this year you'll also find the debut of a Cocktail Apothecary where some of Houston's top mixologists will create custom cocktails for guests.

Enjoy a variety of bites, from Mediterranean bites to barbecue. Photo by Mohammad Mia

Like many cities, Houston continues to struggle with poverty and food insecurity—still 1 in 4 kids struggle with hunger. In previous years, Taste of the Nation has raised thousands of dollars, and all proceeds go toward helping launch school breakfast programs, provide summer meals, and empower families to shop and prepare healthy meals.

Grab a few friends to enjoy this gastronomic experience. Photo by Mohammad Mia

The event will be held at Silver Street Studios on Wednesday, May 22 from 7 – 9 p.m. Tickets start at $125. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit the No Kid Hungry website.