5 Vegetarian Dishes to Eat Right Now

The new year is ripe for resolutions and new goals; if one of your resolutions happens to focus on reducing your meat consumption, congratulations! Not only are you doing a great service to the environment, but you're also opening up your palate and imagination to a variety of truly delicious and satisfying meat-free options. Here are a few suggestions to help kick-start your year:

Mac 'n Cheese Kolache from Sinfull Bakery: Should it be a secret that these vegan kolaches from Sinfull have been the main driving factor in getting me to the farmer's market the past few weeks? Their savory kolache offerings of late have generally featured a scoop of vegan mac 'n cheese or alfredo pasta alongside a dollop of caramelized onions or a few chunks of vegan sausage tucked into a lightly sweet and squishy kolache dough. Sweet kolaches are also on offer—think apple pie, stuffed with deeply caramelized apples. Get to the farmer's market early to snag one—the newish location of the Urban Harvest Farmer's Market is at at St. John's School, 2752 Buffalo Speedway, every Saturday from 8 a.m. - noon.