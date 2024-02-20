Where to Drink Up in Houston This National Margarita Day

National Margarita Day is coming up on Thursday, February 22, and as a tequila-soaked city, this is one foodie holiday Houston can totally get behind. From all-day happy hours to specialty margs the size of Texas, here is where to drink up in Houston on National Margarita Day.
1891 American Eatery & Bar, 702 East 11th
The new spot rocks choice margaritas and margarita flights, with cocktails from the 1891 Margarita to frozen lime, strawberry, mango and jalapeño margs.
ARMANDOS, 2630 Westheimer
ARMANDOS River Oaks Rita ($45) is a splurge, made with Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Tequila, Patron Citronge, fresh lime juice a la minute and agave andserved with housemade “green” salt rim and 24K gold lime slice.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
The Midtown hangout is offering $5 house margaritas, on the rocks or frozen with a $1 upcharge for flavors.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
Try the Crystal Margarita ($14), an homage to the iconic Louisiana condiment with Lalo Tequila, Ancho Reyes Liqueur, jalapeño tincture and housemade Crystal Hot Sauce pepper mash.
Candente, 4306 Yoakum
From 3 to 6 p.m., folks can enjoy the signature House Margarita made with Jarana Blanco, triple sec, agave and lime for $6.
Christian's Tailgate, multiple locations
Visit Christian's Tailgate locations for an all-day celebration featuring Hornitos Margaritas on special for $5.
Chuy’s, multiple locations
Chuy’s is offering drink specials for dine-in customers all day. For $2 extra, you can make any of the regular house rocks or frozen ‘ritas a Grande, and keep the giveaway cup while supploess last. Top any of with $1 floaters all day.
CIEL Restaurant & Lounge, 4411 San Felipe
Try the Blood Orange Margarita ($18, $10 during happy hour from 4:30 to 7 p.m.), made with Ilegal Mezcal Reposado, lime, blood orange, jalapeno agave and spice tincture.
Cyclone Anaya's, multiple locations
Enjoy $5 regular house ‘ritas or $10 jumbo margaritas at all locations, including the new location in River Oaks.
Daily Gather, 800 Sorella
The Spicy Margarita cocktail blends Lalo Blanco tequila, Paula’s orange liqueur, fresh lime, jalapeño and agave. Get it for $13, or $10 during happy hour from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and all-day, every day at thel bar.
Dish Society, multiple locations
Enjoy the Prickly Pear Frozen Margarita for $10/glass, $16/large glass and $28/carafe, or hit it during social hour (7 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m.) to get it at a discounted price of $7/glass and $23/carafe. Or try the Spicy Strawberry Margarita for $10, or $7 during social hour.
Eight Row Flint, 1039 Yale
The Heights icehouse will rock margarita specials all day long.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, multiple locations
Fuzzy’s will offer $5 18-ounce House Margaritas, available on the rocks or frozen, all day at participating locations. Available for dine-in only.
Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen, 1329 East Broadway
Good Vibes will offer its Vibin’ Margarita for $6, made with Reposado Agave Tequila, orange liqueur, lime and agave.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
Enjoy $8 classic margaritas all day long, or try other flavors from the Cucumber-Cilantro Margarita to the Mezcaleria Margarita.
HiWay Cantina,1201 Saint Emanuel
Enjoy house specials like the Hellfire Margarita ($11) hit with habanero bitters or the Top Shelf Margarita ($22) made with El Tesoro Anejo Tequila.
Home Run Dugout, 1220 Grand West
Home Run Dugout invites guests to celebrate with $5 Frozen margaritas all night long, made with Espolon tequila, lime, lemon, triple sec and simple syrup. The entertainment destination and restaurant will also run a special on its Margarita Flight for $12.
Hongdae 33, 9889 Bellaire
The all-you-can-eat Korean bbq spot invites guests to enjoy 21-ounce regular and strawberry Mega ‘Ritas for $8 (regularly $12).
Mandito's Tex-Mex, 5101 Bellaire
From 2 to 6 p.m., Mandito’s happy hour menu will feature $8 Mandito’s house margarita, frozen or on the rocks, plus things like bean and cheese nachos, cheese quesadillas and large guacamole and queso.
Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, 6300 FM 1463
Serving frozen ‘ritas since 1975, Molina’s will offer its house Molina’s Margaritas (100-percent agave tequila, triple sec and fresh lime juice, served frozen or on the rocks) for $6.50 all day.
Money Cat, 2925 Richmond
Money Cat’s Omija-Rita is a Japanese spin on the traditional margarita, a mix of tequila, shishito, togarashi, sudachi, omija honey and hibiscus tea. Get it for a discounted price of $12 for Margarita Day. Images here.
Monkey’s Tail Conroe, 2017 North Frazier
Specials include $5 Tommy's Rocks Margs, $7 Palomitas, $7 It's Not Easy Being Green, $7 Hibiscus Mezcal Margs, $7 Frozen Margs and $8 Cadillac Margs.
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
Ninfa’s is teaming up with Tequila Patron for a special cocktail in honor of National Margarita Day. The frozen cocktail, the Perfect Prickly Patron Margarita (Ninfa’s proprietary Ninfarita mix, patron reposado, orange liquor, agave syrup, and prickly pear) will come in its own plastic miniature replica patron bottle and is available for $7 all day on February 22 at both locations in the bar areas only.
Phat Eatery, 3119 Colonial Parkway
The Lychee Margarita entices with Espolòn tequila, Grand Marnier, lychee, basil, lime. Get it for $10 and make it spicy for +$1.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
For Margarita Day, Pier 6 will sling its margaritas and frozen flights at half the price all day. Choose from a Spicy Rita with reposado tequila, agave, citrus, jalapeño and a zesty kick ($5), the classic House Frozen Margarita ($5) or a frozen flight ($8). House ‘ritas also run $6 during Social Hour, Tuesday to Friday, 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer
In honor of the boozy holiday and to give customers a sneak peak into its special Rodeo menu launching on February 27, the River Oaks neighborhood spot is rolling out a new margarita — The Rodeo Rita, made with Mezcal, tequila, lime, blood orange and bitters. Enjoy happy hour pricing all day with $7 margaritas from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
ROCKHOUSE Southern Kitchen, 6025 Richmond
The live music spot, restaurant and lounge will be featuring its Material Girl margarita for $20, made with Patron Reposado, fresh strawberries, lime, Grand Marnier, agave and sugar.
The Rustic, 1121 Uptown Park, 1836 Polk
Si]p $5 house margaritas all day at both locations.
Tacodeli, 1902 Washington
The Texas-based taco spot will be offering free delivery on to-go orders all day. Order the classic Señorita Margarita, made with el Jimador tequila, organic cane sugar, Paula’s local orange liqueur and fresh squeezed lime juice, on the rocks or frozen.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch
On National Margarita Day, choose from traditional margaritas in lime, strawberry or mango, watermelon mint or torched palomas, each specially priced at $5 all day.
Torchy’s Taco, multiple locations
In honor of National Margarita Day, Torchy’s house ‘ritas will be $2 off all day from February 21–23.
Verde Garden, 2817 West Dallas
Get the Verde Margarita (Cazadores Blanco or Mezcal, lime, agave, dry curacao, mint and parsley) or the Tommy s Margarita (Aguasol Sour & Tart Tequila Blanco, lime, orange, agave) for a special price of $8 all day.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
Celebrate National Margarita Day with specially priced Casamigos margaritas for $7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse, multiple locations
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is celebrating National Margarita Day with $4 small frozens, $5 top shelf ‘ritas (Patron or 1800 Top Shelf Options) and $5 Spicy Willie Ritas (where applicable).