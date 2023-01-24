Houston Restaurants and Bars Rocking Watch Parties and Catering Options for Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is going down on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; and while we don't quite know which teams will be facing off just yet, we do know that a bunch of us will be watching...and eating and drinking all of Super Bowl Sunday's many merriments. Whether you're looking for a place to watch the big game or in need of some grub for a watch party of your own, these Houston bars and restaurants are here to help.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
The Butcher Shop’s Game Day Grub To-Go Menu rocks sandwich platters, hors d'oeuvres like mini beef wellingtons and pigs in a blanket, meat and cheese boards, and select cuts of meat including TX Wagyu burgers and hot dogs; available now through Super Bowl Sunday with 24 hours notice.
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, 2101 Summer
Gallery Furniture and Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. are teaming up for the BIG GAME 57 Watch Party at the brewery beginning at 4:30 p.m. BuffBrew will be serving up free wings and sliders and guests will have the chance to raffle prizes during the game. Register online (spots are extremely limited).
Dish Society, multiple locations
Dish Society's catering menu includes options like BBQ Brisket Sliders, Houston Hot Chicken Sammies, 44 Farms Chimichurri Steak Tacos, Fried Gouda Grit Balls, chips and onion dip, plus sides and salads. Note: Dish Society locations close at 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, multiple locations
Fuzzy’s party options include the Chips & Salsa Tray, Chips & Guacamole Tray, Chips & Queso Tray and Fuzzy’s Fun Tray (featuring all three dips); plus a B.Y.O. (Build Your Own) Taco Bar, Fajita Bar and Nacho Bar. A minimum of 10 people is required for each catering order. A 24-hour notice is required for online orders; same-day orders can be placed by calling your nearest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop.
Goode Company
Goode Company’s Classic Mesquite Smoked Brisket is available for nationwide shipping, ready to reheat, trim and serve between 8-10 people. The package comes with one whole beef brisket (around 8 to 10 pounds),a bottle of Goode's BBQ Sauce and one loaf of Goode Co.’s Homemade Jalapeño Cheese Bread for $229. Guests can also add on Goode Company’s Brazos Bottom Pecan Pie, also available for nationwide shipping, and serving up to 10 people for $54.
Kolache Shoppe, 1031 Heights, 3945 Richmond
Feed a crowd by ordering a kolache pack or two, filled with a selection of sweet or savory Texas-Czech pastries. Place orders online or call your preferred location (note: Greenway Shoppe is closed on Super Bowl Sunday) and provide 24-hour notice to ensure your selections are available. Delivery requires a $100 minimum order and fees vary.
Molina's Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, 6300 FM 1463
The Tex-Mex haven offers margaritas by the gallon, fajita packs with all fixin's and house favorites like Jose’s Dip, crispy taquitos and Nancy Ames Nachos. At least 24-hour advance notice requested for catering orders.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
Get half-off pizzas all Super Bowl weekend and through Super Bowl Sunday on February 12. The extra large pie is 18 inches and starts at $9.50, with fan favorite selections including the pastor and barbacoa pies (plus huevos rancheros pizza at brunch). The bar will also have crawfish on Super Bowl Sunday.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial
Order Malaysian party trays of Phat Eatery’s house favorites, from flaky roti canai with curry dip and satay skewers to stir-fried noodles and veggies, sizzling egg tofu, salt and pepper calamari, Malaysian chicken curry and award-winning beef rendang. Available by the half or full tray.
Pluckers, multiple locations
Pluckers will host a Super Bowl watch party, offering reservations at $5 per person. The wing chain will also take catering pre-orders up to a week in advance, beginning Sunday, February 5; and is hosting a social media contest with the chance to win free wings for a year (to enter, guess the final score of the championship game).
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Take home options include enchiladas for $38 a dozen (add $6 for shrimp, crab or fajita enchiladas), sides including chile con queso, guacamole, picomole, and rice and beans, and Game Packs that feed ten including a fajita combo for $108, chicken enchiladas for $130 or cheese enchiladas for $109.
Sylvia’s is also selling margaritas to go in a variety of sizes (including by the gallon). All Super Bowl orders must be made at least 24 hours in advance.
We'll be updating this list until right before the Super Bowl so please send any information you have to [email protected].