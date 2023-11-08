Restaurants Thanking Veterans with Free Meals and Discounts This Veterans Day

Veterans Day is coming on Saturday, November 11, and several Houston restaurants, coffee shops and bars are showing their gratitude to those who have served with free meals, discounts and more. Here’s where to celebrate Veterans in Houston this year.
Andiron, 3201 Allen Parkway
Veterans and active-duty military who show their ID can enjoy a 16 ounce New York Strip free of charge on Veteran’s Day.
Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby
Picos is honoring veterans with a Buy a Veteran Lunch and Eat Free special. On November 11, bring along a veteran and purchase a lunch to receive one for free for equal or lesser value.
Benihana, multiple locations
Veterans can dine at Benihana on Veterans Day and enjoy a free appetizer with the purchase of a full price entree.
Bombshells, multiple locations
Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans this holiday. Families accompanying veteran, and active servicemembers and their accompanying families, will receive a 20 percent discount on entrees and other items. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from the discount.
Candente, 4306 Yoakum
Veterans and active-duty military who show their ID can enjoy their choice of any enchilada plate free of charge this Veterans Day.
Comfort Foodies, 8128 North Sam Houston Parkway West
Comfort Foodies is offering veterans a free signature beef, chicken or spinach empanada with proof of valid military I.D. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dish Society, multiple locations
Veterans, active military members, first responders, police and fire personnel receive 20 percent off their purchase every day at all Dish Society locations. Show valid I.D. to receive the special.
Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point
Feges BBQ continues its Veterans meal program with a Veteran’s Day offering at its Spring Branch location. All service members can get a free bbq meal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday. Owner Patrick Feges is an Iraq war veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and he and his wife-partner Erin Smith have set up the meal program via donations throughout the year.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd
FM Kitchen & Bar is offering free pint for those with a military ID this Saturday.
The General Public, 797 Sorella
The General Public will be offering all Veterans a free Bacon Burger on Veterans Day with a military ID provided (no purchase necessary).
Grimaldi's, multiple locations
While all military service members and veterans can enjoy 15 percent off every day of the year, Grimaldi's is offering 25 percent off for all active, veteran and retired military with ID on November 10-11.
Hat Creek, multiple locations
All veterans will get a free Big Hat Burger with valid military ID on Veteran’s Day.
Home Run Dugout, 1220 Grand West Boulevard
The fun loving spot will host its first annual Veterans Day Chili Showdown from 1 to 5 p.m. this Veterans Day. Tickets are $15 for all-you-can-eat chili. Proceeds from the Chili Showdown will directly benefit the Katy VFW Post 9182. All veterans and active-duty military members with a valid ID will receive a free entrée in the restaurant.
Golden Corral, multiple locations
Golden Corral celebrates Veterans Day with annual Military Appreciation Night on Monday, November 13, serving a complimentary “thank you” meal to all active-duty military personnel, National Guard, reserves and veterans of all branches of service. The offer is available dine-in only from 5 p.m. to close.
Kolache Factory, multiple locations
All veteran and active military with government-issued military photo ID or DD 214 can enjoy one free kolache (any kind) and one cup of freshly brewed Katz coffee (any size) from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Veterans Day.
Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer
The seafood tavern will offer 50 percent off to all active duty and military veterans.
Lotus Seafood, multiple locations
Houston area Lotus Seafood locations (Pearland, Kirkwood, Stafford, Bissonnet At 59 and Veterans Memorial) will be honoring veterans and active military service members with a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The complimentary lunch features a choice of either two fish filets and fries or six shrimp and fries.
Marmo, 888 Westheimer
The popular Italian spot will offer 50 percent off to all active duty and military veterans.
Money Cat, 2925 Richmond
On Veterans Day, service members receive a 20 percent discount on their bill (excluding alcohol) when they dine in and show valid military I.D.
Outback Steakhouse, multiple locations /
Outback is offering all its military mates a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage with the purchase of an adult entree in-restaurant on Saturday, November 11.
Perry’s Steakhouse, multiple locations
On Friday, November 10, veterans can enjoy a free Pork Chop Friday when accompanied by a guest purchasing one lunch or dinner entree ((dine-in only from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., reservations and military ID are required). On Saturday, veterans are invited to enjoy a three-course menu for $39 from 4 to 6 p.m. (reservations and military ID are required).
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway
Phat Eatery is offering veterans and service members who show their military I.D. a 30 percent discount on their bill (excluding alcohol). The promotion is valid for dine-in and takeaway service (not valid for online orders) on Veterans Day.
The Pit Room, 1201 Richmond
Veterans and active-duty military who show their ID can enjoy a Brisket Sandwich free of charge this Veterans Day.
PJ’s Coffee, multiple locations
PJ’s will offer a free 12 ounce hot coffee or cold brew iced coffee for veterans and active duty military.
Pokeworks, multiple locations
Veterans and service members get 20 percent off any order with valid military ID on November 11–12 (in-store only).
Pokeworks Greenway Commons, 3651 Weslayan
The Greenway Commons location will offer a buy one get one free deal on regular poke bowls, burritos and salads all day long this Veterans Day. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Operation Red Wings Foundation and its mission to provide relief, direction and hope to military families who are living with PTSD, mild Traumatic Brain Injury, chronic pain and caregiver stress.
State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk 1900 Hughes Landing
State Fare Kitchen & Bar invites Veterans to enjoy a meal on-the-house at any of its three locations. The offer is available on Saturday November 11 and includes any single item from the menu for dine in only (active duty military and veterans must show proof of service).
Tim Hortons, multiple locations
Tim Hortons U.S. locations will be honoring those who have served by offering a free small hot coffee to all active military members and veterans.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch
On Veterans Day, service members receive a 20 percent discount on their bill (excluding alcohol) when they dine in and show valid military I.D.
Twin Peaks, multiple locations
All Twin Peaks Restaurant locations in Houston (plus Beaumont, Bryan, Webster, Shenandoah and Corpus Christi) will be honoring veterans and active military service members with a free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.