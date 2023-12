Where to Dine Out and Toast to 2024 in Houston This New Year’s Eve

Kiss 2023 goodbye and say “hello” to 2024 at these Houston restaurants, which are offering prix fixe meals, midnight champagne toasts, live music and more. Backstreet Cafe , 1103 South ShepherdEnjoy a four-course dinner menu, a sparkling cocktail toast at midnight and live music by Bob Chadwick, with reservation slots from 5 to 10 p.m. Cost is $79++ per person. Bari Ristorante , 4444 WestheimerEnjoy a night at the masquerade themed New Year’s party, with seatings available at 7 and 9:30 p.m. with a special New Year’s menu, entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight. Benny Chows , 1818 WashingtonNYE dinner service runs from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., with the house DJ spinning tunes starting at 8:30. Reservations are for two-hour time limits and there will be an entertainment fee beginning at 9 p.m. Guests with reservations past 9 will get a complimentary glass of Telmont Champagne and there will also be a Dom Perignon Champagne Special at $75 per glass and $295 per bottle all night long. Bloom & Bee , 1600 West Loop SouthEnjoy a special three-course menu from 5 to 10 p.m. for $145 for adults, tax and gratuity not included. Brasserie 19 , 1962 West GrayCelebrate New Year's Eve with a Midnight in Paris-themed celebration with music, dancing, bubbles, and a la carte dinner offerings. Specials include the seasonal Caviar and Champagne menu and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Brennan’s of Houston , 3300 SmithEnjoy a special NYE prix fixe menu with seatings available from 5 to 9:45 p.m. Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. , 2101 SummerRing in 2024 from BuffBrew’s Rooftop Beergarden. Ticket holders ($45) will have exclusive rooftop access beginning at 9 p.m., with views of the skyline, free hors d’oeuvres, a complimentary first beer, live music and a midnight Champagne toast. Caracol , 2200 Post OakCaracol’s Vispera de Año Nuevo feature a four-course dinner menu and live musicby Ikaru, with reservations from 5 to 9 p.m. for $85++ per person. Cocody Restaurant & Bar , 1971 West GrayThe new hotspot will be offering NYE dinner from 6 p.m. to midnight, rocking a special five-course menu for $160 per person plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Highlights include lobster leek bouchon, open-faced dover sole ravioli with sturgeon caviar beurre monté, beef tenderloin with Cognac morel sauce, warm Camembert vol-au-vent and a Mandarin crepe log flambéed at the table. CRU , 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six PinesEnjoy a three-course prix fixe menu from 5 p.m. to midnight, with highlights including tortellini fonduta with truffle butter, filet mignon with lobster and molten chocolate lava cake. Etoile Cuisine et Bar , 1101-11 Uptown ParkEarly seating runs from 5 to 6:15 p.m. with a three-course menu for $78++ per person plus; while the second seating runs from 6:30 to midnight serving a special four-course menu for $98++ person with a sparkling toast at midnight. Georgia James , 3503 West DallasGuests can enjoy a four-course prix fixe menu for $150 with reservations from 5 to 11 p.m.. Highlights include A5 pierogi with crème fraiche and pearl onions; charred chicories with boquerones and preserved lemon; RC Ranch Wagyu strip steak paired with bone marrow bordelaise and whipped potatoes or Alaskan halibut with Meyer lemon beurre blanc and king crab salad; and chocolate hazelnut cake. Wine pairings will be available for an additional $75. Hugo's , 1600 WestheimerHugo’s Vispera de Año Nuevo (New Year’s Eve celebration) features a four-course menu and live music by Viento, with reservation slots from 5 to 10 p.m. Cost is $85++ per person. La Colombe d’Or , 3410 MontroseLa Colombe d’Or is hosting a first-ever New Year’s Eve Bash, featuring cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, cigars and scotch, and a live DJ and dancing. General admission tickets are $195 per person and guests can add to the celebration by starting the evening at Tonight and Tomorrow with a special dinner by executive chef Jesus 'JB' Babaran. The specialty menu includes tableside showpieces like Chateaubriand and Crepe Suzette. Dinner and general admission to the evening’s festivities are $289 per person. Guests can also opt for dinner only for $125 per person. MARCH ,1624 WestheimerThe culmination of Felipe Riccio and June Rodil’s Fall 2023 Sicily menu at their 28-seat tasting menu concept will be New Year’s Eve, with luxurious upgrades and premium wine pairings to compliment the six- and nine-course menus. Starting at 9 p.m., guests can indulge in a cocktail table with caviar and champagne. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse , 1200 McKinney, 5839 WestheimerEnjoy a four-course prix-fixe menu at both the Downtown and Galleria locations, with features including in-house butchered and dry-aged filet mignon and prime New York Strip and more, plus shrimp cocktail, jumbo lump crab cakes, flourless chocolate cake and more. Prego , 2520 AmherstThe restaurant will be open noon to 9 pm on New Year’s Eve, offering its regular menu and nightly specials, including Osso Bucco with local mushroom risotto, Parmesan-crusted Gulf Red Snapper with jumbo lump crabmeat and Veal Chop Milanese. Rainbow Lodge , 2011 EllaThe restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve for dinner only with reservations from 5 to 10 pm serving a special 3-course menu for $95 per person plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Rosalie Italian Soul , 400 DallasThe C. Baldwin restaurant will celebrate the new year with decadent eats such as Surf & Turf, Lobster Cannelloni and Dry Aged Veal Chop. An a la carte menu will also be available. State of Grace , 3258 WestheimerGuests can enjoy a prix-fixe menu ($145 per person plus an optional $45/$95 wine pairing) featuring a melting pot of cultures and cuisines, such as Texas persimmons, pappardelle, and Iberico osso bucco. Tobiuo Sushi & Bar , 23501 Cinco RanchThe Katy favorite will be open regular hours with a complimentary Champagne toast. URBE , 1101 Uptown ParkNYE features a Masquerade Party with passed bites, Mexican street food stations, dessert table, cocktails, live DJ, festive décor and more from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $85 per person plus tax and gratuity. Warehouse 72 , 7620 Katy FreewayWarehouse 72 is toasting 2023 with bubbles and a special foure-course menu ($72 per person), featuring dishes such as Baked Goat Cheese, Winter Kale Salad, Short Rib Pappardelle, Pan Seared Flounder and Dark Chocolate Bread Pudding. Warehouse72.com Xochi , 1777 WalkerXochi’s Vispera de Año Nuevo features a four-course menu, sparkling cocktail toast at midnight and live music by Media Luna. Reservations are available from 5 to 10 p.m. for $85++ per person.