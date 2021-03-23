Where to Dine Out for Easter Sunday Brunch 2021 in Houston

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Easter is right around the corner, falling on Sunday, April 4 this year; so now is the time to make plans for everyone's favorite part of the holiday (besides the egg hunt, of course), and that's brunch. These Houston restaurants are open for brunch and lunch service this Easter Sunday:

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

The Houston classic will be serving a prix fixe Easter brunch (with live jazz) from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine on roasted vegetable stuffed quail, watermelon gazpacho, braised lamb with vegetable risotto, grilled skirt steak and eggs, carrot cake and more. Cost is $52 per person, $15 per child, plus tax, gratuity and beverages.

Bludorn, 807 Taft, 713-999-0146

Chef Aaron Bludorn and team are debuting Sunday brunch with a prix fixe Easter Menu (Sunday brunch service will be a la carte after Easter), available for $75 per person and $25 children under 10, not including beverage, tax and gratuity.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

Brasserie du Parc will be open for Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. serving a special three-course menu for $38++ (kids menu also available). Choices include Maine lobster bisque, sole meunière, roasted leg of lamb au jus and pistachio panna cotta, among others.

The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 713-623-4600;840 West Sam Houston Parkway North, 713-463-5051

Sunday brunch features include Lobster Frittata and Wagyu Strip Steak and Eggs.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, 713-622-9996

Caracol will serve a special three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $49 per person and $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity, featuring live music by houseband Ikaru. Indulge in Mexican conchas, Gulf shrimp albondigas, chilaquiles, bacon-wrapped stuffed shrimp, creamy coconut flan and more.

CRU, 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463; 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463

Pair your three-course Easter Brunch ($36 per person) with $3 mimosas, bellinis, ciprianis or one-third off bottles of wine. Dish highlights include goat cheese beignet, Maine lobster and asparagus risotto, petite filet and eggs, rack of lamb, and creme brulee. CRU will also feature two Easter-themed dinner specials, pan-seared Scottish salmon with lemon-thyme sauce and rosemary roasted double lamb chops with black truffle gratin potatoes, and red wine sauce.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, 2800 Kirby, 713-874-1800; 12848 Queensbury, 832-200-2380

The restaurant is offering a prix fixe brunch menu of elevated favorites such as Lobster Quiche Florentine, King Crab Omelet with three citrus hollandaise and Crispy Chicken White Cheddar Jalapeno Biscuit.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile Cuisine et Bar is celebrating Easter with a special three-course brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $54 per adult plus beverages, tax and gratuity. There is also a kid’s menu available for $25++. Dine on choices such as deviled eggs with lobster medallions, braised beef short ribs with butternut squash mousseline, and lemon tart with strawberry coulis.

Good Vibes Burgers & Brews, 1329 East Broadway, 832-569-4141

Enjoy mimosa and Bloody Mary specials for Easter Sunday, plus Cajun hot chicken over waffles and torched table-side s’mores for dessert.

Hotel ZaZa, 5701 Main, 713-527-1800; 9787 Katy Freeway, 713-986-9800

Hotel ZaZa plans to offer a luxe twist on the classic Easter brunch at both the Museum District and Memorial City locations, featuring eats like bourbon brioche French toast, crab cake Benedict and molettes with French bread, refried black beans, bacon, a sunnyside up egg and queso fresco. Reservations are available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Chef Hugo Ortega is offering a special brunch menu, beginning with housemade conchas for the table, followed by a three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $49 per person, $15 for children, plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Features include corn soup with chile de arbol, guajillo-rubbed, wood-grilled chicken, huevos rancheros and Mexican chocolate bombe. There will also be live music by houseband Viento.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883

The deli will be open for breakfast, lunch or dinner, serving its colossal menu of sky-scraping sandwiches, entree salads, smoked fish, comfort foods like stuffed cabbage, Hungarian goulash, fresh-made cookies, cakes and pies.

Dine on snapper, leg of lamb and more at La Table this Easter.

La Table, 1800 Post Oak, 713-439-1000

La Table will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offer its full lunch a la carte menu with the special addition dish of Roast Leg of Lamb with spring vegetables, pommes purée and sauce paloise. Each table will receive a complimentary plate of Madeleines.

Max’s Wine Dive Fairview, 214 Fairview, 713-528-9200

Easter brunch will highlight Braised Oxtails ($20) served over jalapeno cheddar grits with collard greens and crispy fried onion rings and a Lobster Omelet ($18) with spinach, brie, Spanish chorizo, caramelized onions and smothered sauce. The specials are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Max’s Wine Dive Washington, 4720 Washington, 713-880-8737

Chef Beto Gutierrez has created a special feature for Easter Sunday at the Washington location: Braised Lamb Shank ($38) with parmesan polenta, garlic broccolini, lemon herb gremolata and a balsamic demi. The dish will be offered all day on Easter Sunday for dine-in only.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, 713-842-7188

For the holiday weekend (including Good Friday and Easter), Monkey’s Tail will be offering crawfish Thursday - Sunday, plus weekend brunch. Customers can choose between regular or jalapeño flavored crawfish for $8 per pound. Add-ons include corn, red potatoes, and sausage and dipping sauces are melted butter, monkey’s tail dipping sauce and extra seasoning.

The Oceanaire, 5061 Westheimer, 832-487-8862

The Oceanaire will offer an Easter Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., featuring Lobster Eggs Benedict for $39.

The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 713-228-1175; 1700 Post Oak, 346-335-2404

Regular brunch hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday, and chef Alex Padilla will be offering an Easter special of a pecan waffle with fried quail, fried oysters, two fried eggs and guajillo chipotle cream sauce. There will also be specialty Easter cocktails available.

Ouisie's Table, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

The Southern eclectic restaurant will offer a special Easter brunch menu, a mix of classics and new features, and with an extensive dessert tray to close things out. Dine on braised pork osso bucco with tomatillo sauce, herb mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus; grilled beef medallions served with béarnaise sauce, pecan-crusted potato cake and poached egg, asparagus and roasted tomato; and more. For families, those members 12 and younger may choose three selected items for $14. Hours for this special Easter Brunch are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday, April 4. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby, 346-297-1770

Easter brunch will be available for dine-in or pickup, featuring Smoked Salmon Flatbread ($17) layered with dill cream cheese, arugula, onions, grape tomatoes and capers and topped with fresh smoked salmon; Bunny Waffles ($10) topped with fresh fruit, chocolate chips and a whipped cream cottontail; and Slow Roasted Prime Rib ($29), a twelve-ounce hand-cut prime rib served with garlic mashed potatoes, horseradish cream sauce and au jus.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

Prego will serve its Patio Spritz Menu 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, featuring dishes such as spaghetti carbonara, mushroom and asparagus frittata and the house Bloody Mary.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

The original lodge restaurant will be offering a special three-course Easter menu, with choices from smoked duck gumbo and rainbow trout with lump crab and pecan brown butter to lemon ice box pie ($55++ per person, $35 kids menu). Easter brunch will be served 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seasons 52, 4410 Westheimer, 713-621-5452;842 West Sam Houston Parkway North, 713-464-5252

Easter Brunch selections include Crab and Cheddar Quiche, Upright French Toast and Wood-Grilled Shrimp and Grits, among other dishes.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

The restaurants will offer the Rio Grande Valley Parrillada for four people at a special price of $79.95 plus tax and gratuity. The feast features bean and cheese nachos, mesquite-grilled chicken and beef fajitas, jumbo shrimp and quail served with rice, charro beans, roasted corn, chiles toreadors and tortillas, plus vanilla ice cream for dessert.

The Tasting Room at CityCentre, 818 Town and Country, 281-822-1500

On both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., TTR will serve Easter Brunch. In addition, guests can enjoy a special Easter dish, “The Mixed Grill Asado,” for $55 from 11 a.m. to close. The feature includes grilled lamb chops, steak churrasco, garlic shrimp and andouille sausage, and is served with lemon aioli and cherry pepper chimichurri.

True Food Kitchen, 1700 Post Oak, 281-605-2505

The nutrition-conscious kitchen will be offering Easter brunch on both Saturday and Sunday, with a colorful, seasonal lineup of brunch features including strawberry quinoa pancakes with lemon coconut whipped cream and a spring garden scramble featuring asparagus, poblano pepper, smoked gouda and more.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

Xochi is serving a special three-course Easter menu from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for $49 per person and $15 per child, plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Dine on squash blossom soup, grilled prime Angus ribeye and eggs, chilaquiles, carrot cake and more.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Easter. If you have a restaurant to add, please send your information to dish@houstonpress.com.