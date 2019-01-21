Where to Dine on Valentine’s Day 2019 in Houston

Love is in the Houston air this Valentine’s Day, so now is the time to make reservations for the special day. From decadent, prix fixe meals for two to a la carte affairs offering complimentary bubbly and chocolate-dipped strawberries, these Houston restaurants are ready to bring the love:

ARA Restaurant and Axis Lounge | Royal Sonesta, 2222 West Loop South, 713-627-7600

Enjoy regal treatment with a special steak and seafood entrée special offered in both the elegant ARA restaurant and the striking Axis Lounge. The Royal Surf & Turf is priced at $29 per person, available from Thursday, February 14 through Saturday, February 16 from 5:30 pm until close. Guests can add a glass of house champagne on arrival plus a choice of appetizer and dessert from the a la carte menu for $15.

Bisou, 4444 Westheimer, 713-955-3855

This Valentine’s Day, the chic River Oaks District spot introduces a four-course tasting menu for $79 per person.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial Drive, 713-827-8008

Love is in the air at Bistro Provence, which will be offering a three-course, multi-choice menu and a complimentary glass of sparkling Crémant de Limoux rosé. Dine on dishes such as lobster bisque, sabayon covered oyster, roasted duck breast in sauce salmi, filet mignong with chocolate sauce, and chocolate cake with passion fruit coulis. The three-course dinner is $69 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Seating times are 6 to 6:30 p.m. and 8 to 8:30 p.m., with two-hour dining times for each seating.

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, 713-524-1919

Indulge in a three-course Valentine’s Day menu, with options such as scallops in lobster beurre blanc, filet mignon au poivre, trout almondine, classic vanilla bean crème brulee and chocolate covered strawberry bread pudding.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

The Downtown French brasserie will be offering a romantic a la carte menu in addition to a special three-course prix fixe for $58 per person. Indulge in dishes such as mushroom ravioli in port wine truffle sauce, seared duck liver with apple chutney, red snapper and ratatouille, duo de boeuf with pommes mousseline, winter vegetable risotto, coconut cream crepe and dark chocolate fondant.

Coppa Osteria, 5210 Morningside, 713-522-3535

The Rice Village spot will be offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $49 per person, paired with a bottle of Piper Heidsieck Champagne for $49. Guests can dine on choices such as burrata tartufo, pan-seared red snapper, spaghetti carbonara and berry crostata.



CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, 9595 Six Pines #650, 281-465-9463; 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463

Dine on a four-course dinner (and optional wine pairing) with your special someone. Highlights include a teaser of lobster bisque topped with a goat cheese crouton and American caviar, choices like crab stuffed jumbo shrimp or lobster capellini for the “first kiss,” mains from prime filet to potato-wrapped sea bass, and an ending of red velvet tiramisu, white chocolate mousse or molten lava cake. The Wine, Dine & Be Mine experience is $55 per guest, and there will be special Chef's Valentine's features offered on Friday and Saturday as well.

The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, 713-360-6477

Join The Dunlavy for an intimate Valentine's Day Dinner, beginning with a complimentary glass of champagne and passed hors d'oeuvres and followed by an elegant three-course prix-fixe traditional or vegetarian dinner for $95 per person. Seatings are available at at 6 pm and 8 pm.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Treat your sweetie to a three-course prix fixe menu for $78 per person, with options including foie gras au torchon, fresh and smoked salmon tartare, seared sea bass with carrot-ginger mousseline, filet de boeuf “Bordelaise” and white and milk chocolate desserts.

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, 281-351-2225

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar will be serving a special V-Day dinner, as well as a three-course prix fixe menu on Friday, February 15 through Sunday, February 17.

The Grove Houston, 1611 Lamar, 713-337-7321

The Grove Houston will offer a special three-course dinner to celebrate Valentine's Day, with courses including arugula salad with toasted pecans, seasonal fruit and mustard vinaigrette; live oak grilled NY strip and lobster tail with roasted garlic-herb butter, local grits and asparagus; and mole torte with Valrhona chocolate, strawberries, almond and ancho chile, all served family-style for $100 per couple. In addition to the special menu, the restaurant will offer its full dinner menu and a number of prime meat specials from a bone-in ribeye with veal demi to a double tomahawk pork chop in sage-butter. Reservations are available and encouraged from 5 to 10 p.m.

Hotel Granduca | Ristorante Cavour, 1080 Uptown Park, 713-418-1000

Escape to Italy at Ristorante Cavour at Hotel Granduca, as executive chef Maurizio Ferrarese channels Northern Italian cuisine with a special three-course prix fixe menu. Guests can indulge in tastes from marinated salmon with foie gras to beef medallions with asparagus ragout. The menu is $75 per person plus $45 for wine pairings.

Kuu, 947 Gessner, 713-461-1688

Romantic live music will be playing all Valentine’s Day long at this chic Japanese spot.

Photo by Jessica Matos

La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, 713-955-4765

Enjoy a family-style fixed menu for $49.95 a person this Valentine’s Day. Highlights include Johnny cakes with Cajun caviar, beef carpaccio with smoked oyster mayo, and Carolina gold rice porridge with spiced pumpkin seeds. Don’t miss the banana foster mothered over house made vanilla soft-serve. There will be dollar aphrodisiacs (oysters) all night long, too.

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer, 713-629-4444

For $75 per person, Le Colonial in River Oaks District is offering a three-course menu of authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Couples will choose an amuse-bouche, one small plate, one large plate, dessert, coffee and tea, with highlights including Chao Tom (shrimp on sugar cane), Bo Kho (braised beef short ribs), Tôm Hùm (lemongrass poached Maine lobster) and Ca Hap (steamed sea bass).

Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, 713-242-8555

Hotel Alessandra’s Lucienne sets the backdrop for a refined and romantic Valentine’s dinner. Prepared by acclaimed chef Jose Hernandez, the four-course menu is priced at $85 per person with the option of a $45 wine and cocktail pairing. Choose from dishes such as strawberry gazpacho with jumbo lump crab meat, foie gras mousse with Sicilian pistachios and homemade brioche, duck breast with pomegranate gastrique and a chocolate s’mores kiss with Nutella and banana. Seatings are available on Thursday, February 14 at 5:30, 7 and 9 p.m. and on Friday, February 15 and Saturday, February 16 by reservation between 5:30 and 10 p.m.

One Fifth Mediterranean, 1658 Westheimer, 713-955-1024

Just as it for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, One Fifth Houston is making it easy on you, offering an a la carte menu alongside Sightseeing Tour or First Class Tour tasting menus. All you have to do is make a reservation.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, perryssteakhouse.com

Celebrate your love over a romantic prix fixe meal at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille. The menu features Perry’s signature favorites from lobster bisque and an eight-ounce filet wrapped with Nueske’s applewood-smoked bacon and topped with jumbo lump crab meat to the “famous” pork chop and white chocolate cheesecake. The special Valentine's Day menu is $59.95 per person for reservations at 5:30 p.m. and earlier and $74.95 per person for reservations at 5:45 p.m. and later. Appetizer and entrée complements will be available but are not included in the per person price.

Poitín, 2313 Edwards, 713-470-6686

Poitín will offer a special three-course menu, beginning the evening with sparkling wine on arrival followed by dishes including East Coast oysters, rabbit, airline chicken supreme, venison, five variations of chocolate and more. Pricing is $75 for the three-course menu, and $115 with a wine/cocktail pairing.

Potente, 1515 Texas, 713-237-1515

Celebrate your love with an indulgent five-course prix fixe menu, featuring dishes such as cacio pepe with tableside shaved Burgundy black truffle, roasted duck breast, diver scallops and Brazos Valley cheesecake souffle.

Quattro at the Four Seasons Houston, 1300 Lamar, 713-276-4700

Quattro will be offering a three-course Valentine’s Day Menu the evenings of February 14 through February 16. Specialties include potato and cream ravioli with American caviar and Prosecco Sauce, vanilla poached lobster with carnaroli risotto, and caramelized vanilla and mascarpone torta. Cost is $65 per person or $125 per couple.

Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, 713-827-3545

Say “amore” to your special someone with a prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu at Radio Milano. Highlights of the four-course dinner include asparagus salad with goat cheese, bacon and orange vinaigrette; seared quail with fig chutney and sautéed kale; lamb tenderloin,with parsnip puree, piperade and pomegranate glaze; and for dessert, two-layer sponge cake with amaretto and pastry cream. Priced at $65 per person, the menu will be available on Valentine’s Day from 5 until 10 p.m. (in addition to an a la carte menu).

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, 832-942-5080

Indulge in a four-course Valentine’s Day menu starting at $85 per person. Highlights include biscuits and ham with jam (optional caviar add on for $95), hearth roasted bone marrow with foie gras terrine and smoked onion marmalade, pancetta wrapped rainbow trout with spring artichokes, and a decadent tres leches with mixed berries.

We will be updating this list leading up to Valentine's Day. Restaurants can send holiday details to dish@houstonpress.com.