Where to Dine in Houston on Christmas Day 2019

Mastro’s will be featuring a show-stopping Chateaubriand this holiday, in addition to its regular steakhouse menu.

‘Tis the season of holiday cheer, wining and dining, and giving yourself the gift of not cleaning up any dishes this year. Enter our 2019 Christmas Day Dining Guide. From splurge-worthy holiday feasts to family-friendly brunches, here is where to dine on Christmas Day in Houston:

Note: Don’t forget to make your reservations quickly, as these spots are bound to fill up!

The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, 713-804-1800

Celebrate Christmas Day with us for lunch or dinner in The Annie’s festively decorated restaurant from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy holiday music, tasty food and specialty holiday cocktails.

ARA restaurant and Axis lounge at Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West South Loop, 713-627-7600

For $29 per person, enjoy Herb Roasted Prime Rib with au jus and horseradish cream, rosemary roasted potatoes, glazed vegetables and Yorkshire pudding on Christmas Day. For an additional $10, guests can add a trio of salad, dessert and glass of wine. The specials will be available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and again from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Avenida Brazil Churrscaria Steakhouse, 12000 Southwest Freeway, 281-277-9292; 201 West Bay Area, 281-557-9999; 1400 Reasearch Forest, 281-651-5369

The Brazilian steakhouses will be open on Christmas Day, serving high energy, Brazilian-style menus featuring salad bars, seafood and endless signature meats.

Bloom & Bee, 1600 W Loop South, 346-227-5139

The Post Oak Hotel restaurant will be offering a special menu, by reservation for Christmas Day.

Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd, 713-862-2020

Cadillac Bar will be open and offering a Christmas Day brunch, featuring over 60 items and Cadillac signatures, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dine on roasted turkey and salmon, omelet, taco and enchilada stations, a dessert bar and more.

Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, 281-351-2225

This Christmas, gather with friends and loved ones at Fielding's local, which will be open for brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 to 10 p.m. Guests can expect Christmas features and all the usual favorites.

Fogo de Chão, 8250 Westheimer, 713-978-6500; 1900 Hughes Landing, 281-298-4200

Enjoy a holiday feast featuring the full churrasco dinner menu. Christmas Day hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Houstonian, 111 North Post Oak, 713-812-6932 (The Grand Ballroom), 713-685-6713 (TRIBUTE), 713-685-6840 (The Manor House)

Bring your family for a turkey and some mistletoe at the bountiful Christmas Day Brunches at The Houstonian. The Grande Ballroom will offer an over-the-top buffet with seatings from 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. ($80++ for members and $89++ for non-members, children $40++ for ages 5-12); TRIBUTE restaurant will present a seated à la carte menu with seasonal Christmas items from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and the historic Manor House estate restaurant will serve an elegant Christmas prix fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($58++ for members and $65++ for non-memberes, children $30++ for 12 and under). Guests are invited to take family photos in the hotel’s Great Room Lobby. Open to the public.

Landry's Seafood House, multiple locations

Select locations of Landry’s Seafood will be open and serving signature seafood dishes for all to enjoy on Christmas Day. See online for hours.

Luby’s, multiple locations

Luby’s will offer a Christmas Day dining special featuring a choice of entrée with two sides and bread – prime rib for $15.99 or apple cranberry pork chop for $13.99.

Lucienne (Hotel Alessandra), 1070 Dallas, 713-242-8555

Hotel Alessandra’s stunning restaurant will offer a three-course Christmas Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ($65 per person with an a la carte kids menu available). Dine on dishes such as foie gras terrine, white truffle eggs Benedict, prime roasted beef with mustard sauce and hazelnut Napolean. Kids can enjoy dishes from cheddar burgers and spaghetti to chicken and waffles and cremee brulee French toast.

Mastro’s Steakhouse, 1650 West Loop South, 713-993-2500

Mastro’s will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day, offering its signature menu featuring the highest quality USDA Prime steaks, plus seafood and raw bar offerings. In addition, Mastro’s is featuring a Chateaubriand, a large center-cut roast sliced and served tableside with Béarnaise and peppercorn sauce for $115.

Peli Peli, all locations

Peli Peli will be open for seating from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last seating 8 p.m.) on Christmas Day, offering its full menu plus two specials for the holiday: a 14-ounce grilled double bone-in pork chop served with carrot bredie, Drakensburg legumes and apple mint chutney; and an eight-ounce filet of beef Wellington served with Drakensburg legumes and red wine reduction.

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, 832-913-6382

Head to Katy Asia Town to dine at this Malaysian street food spot from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (no break between lunch and dinner).

Quattro at the Four Seasons, 1300 Lamar, 713-276-4700

Enjoy a three-course Christmas Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring festive decorations and more than 75 selections of holiday favorites. The hotel will also be offering a prix fixe Christmas Day dinner at both Quattro and Bayou & Bottle.

Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, 713-827-3545

Radio Milano will be a Christmas Day brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $40 per person and $20 for children ten and under. Guests can enjoy cooked-to-order pastas, traditional breakfast items from waffles and omelets to sausage and French toast, soups and a build-your own salad station, a carving station featuring braised short rib and herb-crusted salmon, and fresh fruit, sides and mini desserts.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 5433 Westheimer, 713-840-1433

The steakhouse will be open with its full menu and plenty of holiday cheer on Christmas Day, including a holiday surf and turf featuring twin cold-water lobster tails and a sizzling filet starting at $49.95.

The San Luis Resort, Spa and Conference Center, 5222 Seawall, 800-392-5937

Bring the family and deck the halls with a magical Christmas Day Brunch, featuring holiday favorites from carving stations and seafood selections to scratchmade breakfast-stuffs, a winter wonderland of dess and a special kids buffet, plus mimosas and a special visit from Santa. Seating times are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $65++ for adults, $60++ for seniors and $30++ for children ages four to 12.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Christmas Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to dish@houstonpress.com.