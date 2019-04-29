Where to Dine in Houston This Mother’s Day 2019

Mother’s Day is right around the corner (it’s on Sunday, May 12 FYI); and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate all the moms in your life than with a tasty meal that nobody has to clean up. From family-friendly brunch buffets to jazzy prix fixe dining experiences, here’s where to celebrate Mother’s Day in Houston this year:

Artisans Restaurant, 3201 Louisiana, 713-529-9111

Treat Mom to an elegant six-course menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($95 per person), featuring dishes such as seafood crepes with butter-poached lobster tail, goat cheese ravioli, beef tenderloin with red wine risotto and a decadent chocolate Frasier dessert.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, 713-862-1814

Enjoy a B&B brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music and a personal flower arrangement (pre-order an arrangement from John Friedman Flowers, LC to be on the table for mom when you arrive; 48-hour advance notice required; call 713-862-1814). To entertain the kiddos, there will be two balloon artists and two Texas longhorns for the perfect family photo-op.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Enjoy a prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch with highlights including lemon blueberry muffins, artichoke spring risotto, soft shell crab benedict and perfect chocolate cake with mascarpone crème fraiche. Cost is $49 per person and $15 per child.

Bellagreen, multiple locations

Dine in and get $2 off beer and wine and $2 mimosas this Mother’s Day.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, 713-827-8008

Usually closed on Sundays, the bistro will open for a three-course, multiple-choice Mother’s Day lunch menu of seasonal French treats for $49 per person, plus tax and gratuity. There is also a special children’s menu for $20 offering two courses, sized for the younger set. Reservations are required, and a $20 deposit per person via PayPal is required to confirm. Mother’s Day hours are 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

At this chic French brasserie set on Discovery Green, chef Philippe Verpiand will be offering a special three-course prix fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $49 per person plus tax and gratuity. Dine on dishes including deviled eggs, smoked salmon crepes, roasted leg of lamb, flat iron steak and eggs and pistachio custard. The restaurant will also be open for dinner offering its a la carte menu.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160, 713-622-9996

From award-winning chef Hugo Ortega, Caracol’s Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet will overflow with an array of antojitos from the comal, marinated vegetable salads, enchiladas, rotating egg dishes like chilaquiles and migas, cocteles and ceviches, and plenty of succulent seafood offerings. Finish with pastry chef Ruben Ortega’s bountiful arrangement of traditional Mexican fresh baked breads, cookies, candies and pastries. Mother’s Day brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and is $47 per adult and $15 per child, plus tax and gratuity.

CRÚ Food & Wine Bar, 9595 Six Pines #650, 281-465-9463; 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463

Impress Mom with a springtime brunch featuring classics to please all, from avocado toast and goat cheese beignets to crab cake benedict, steak and eggs and chocolate lava cake. The three-course menu costs $38 per guest and is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Mom deserves some fried chicken and biscuits a la Dish Society. Photo by Kimberly Park

Dish Society, multiple locations

Bring your crew for a family-friendly farm-to-table brunch and enjoy mimosa flights, frozen mimosas and fresh sangria in honor of M-O-M, preferably on a sunny patio. Sunday brunch runs 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at all five locations.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

Etoile Cuisine et Bar is offering a special three-course menu for $64 per person. Options include eggs mimosa with lobster medallions and fresh herbs, foie gras torchon, filet of sole “meunière”, beef tenderloin béarnaise and pot au chocolat noir. The regular a la carte menu will be available for dinner.

Fielding's local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, 281-351-2225

The Woodlands hotspot is gearing up to celebrate Mother's Day with special features for brunch and dinner.

Fig & Olive, 5115 Westheimer, 832-632-6632

Treat mom to a prix fixe brunch or dinner, featuring specialty cocktails, limited a la carte options and a kids menu.

The Grove, 1611 Lamar, 713-337-7321

The Grove will host Mother's Day Brunch on the Green on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring live music from The Kinder HSPVA alongside brunch favorites, a build-your-own breakfast taco bar, meat-carving stations and house-made pastries and desserts. Specialty cocktails including mimosas, sangria and mojitos are available for $15 with one cent refills. Brunch is $35 per person, $15 for children aged 2 to 12.

Hugo's, 1602 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a bounteous brunch buffet of authentic regional Mexican cuisine, offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, and accompanied by live music by Viento from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $45 per adult and $15 per child, plus tax and gratuity.

Jonathan’s The Rub, The Original, 9061 Gaylord, 713-465-8200; Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, 713-808-9291

Both locations will be open for Mother’s Day brunch, with a special a la carte brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Original location (BYOB); and a Sunday brunch menu plus daily specials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Green location (full wine list and cocktail selection).

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883; 5172 Buffalo Speedway, 832-767-1136

Bring the whole family for a Mother’s Day breakfast, lunch or dinner, with house specialties ranging from towering corned beef and pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup to cheese blintzes. The restaurant will be making smaller, pinker versions of its classic black and white cookies and giving them out to all mothers in honor of the holiday.

Liberty Kitchen, 1050 Studewood, 713-802-0533; 4224 San Felipe, 713-622-1010; 963 Bunker Hill, 713) 468-3745

Liberty Kitchen is saying “Cheers” to moms across Houston with a special all-day brunch menu and a complimentary glass of sangria or mimosa on Mother’s Day. Highlights include Butter Grilled Cinnamon Rolls ($5) Lobster, Sweet Corn and Cream Chowder ($10), Warm Crawfish and Kale Dip ($10), Alaskan King Crab Hash & Poached Eggs with a Lemony Hollandaise ($19) and Parma Ham Egg Scramble on Sourdough Toast ($19). In addition to a special brunch menu, Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette and Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse are smoothing out Sunday with a live jazz band.

Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 713-782-0861; 3801 Bellaire, 713-432-1626

To celebrate its favorite ladies, Molina’s Cantina is offering $6.50 Molina’s Margaritas, $7 Blackberry Mint Margaritas and $9 Skinny Margaritas all day.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, 713-528-2264

The restaurant will present a special brunch menu of old favorites and new creations, offered a la carte alongside an extensive dessert tray of classic Ouisie’s sweets. Hours for Mother’s Day Brunch are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.; Mother’s Day Dinner goes until 10 p.m.

Peli Peli, 5085 Westheimer, 110 Vintage Park, 23501 Cinco Ranch

The South African stunner will be offering a condensed menu featuring its most popular brunch and dinner entree options along with a kid's menu. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for brunch, and all three fine-dining locations (Galleria, Cinco Ranch, Vintage Park) will be offering a Mother's Day Brunch.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations

Opening early at 11 a.m., patrons can enjoy off-the-menu $6.95 cocktails until 4 p.m. and the Sunday Supper Special from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Perry’s three-course Sunday Supper Special ($34.95 per person) includes a choice from six salads, Perry’s famous seven-finger high pork chop and a dessert trio of vanilla bean crème brulée, chocolate crunch and praline cheesecake. The full dinner menu will be available all day.

EXPAND Go outside the takeout box at Phat Eatery this Mother's Day. Photo by Chuck Cook

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, 832-913-6382

Bring your favorite mom to lunch or dinner at this Malaysian street food spot on Mother’s Day for a complimentary entree and glass of wine with the purchase of an entree. Spend over $50 and receive a free Phat Eatery T-shirt for mom, too.

Pluckers Wing Bar, multiple locations

Moms eat free at ALL Texas Pluckers locations this Mother's Day. All moms can enjoy a complimentary entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage (up to a $15 value) when they show their Pluckers Club or Pluckers Club Lite membership on the Pluckers mobile app upon arrival.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

At this Rice Village Italian spot, chef John Watt will be offering the regular menu as well as a special Sunday three-course brunch menu for $25 per person plus tax and gratuity. There will also be off-the-menu specials for the day, plus a children’s menu and vegetarian/gluten-free menu. The lunch/dinner menu will be served from 3 to 10 p.m.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Set a historic 113-year-old log cabin on an acre of beautiful grounds, the original lodge restaurant will be open offer a special three-course brunch menu from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($55 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages). Dine on options from fried Texas quail bites and springtime gnocchi to braised buffalo short rib Benedict and rainbow trout filet with lump crab butter. The restaurant will also be open for dinner offering its a la carte dinner menu at 5 p.m.

Revival Market, 550 Heights, 713-880-8463

In addition to its regular menu, Revival Market will be offering a Mother’s Day market with unique products from local artisans.

The Rustic, 1836 Polk, 832-321-7799

Celebrate mom with Jam + Toast brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Served family-style for $16.95 per person, the feast includes dishes such as country baked eggs, Nashville-style hot chicken, avocado toast and daily donuts.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Guests can enjoy a bounteous buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $24.95 per adult and $12 for kids under 12, plus tax and gratuity. Features include a made-to-order breakfast station (with things like eggs your way, huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and pancakes), an omelet station, salads, street tacos, an enchilada extravaganza station, sides, and desserts from tres leches to flan. Add mimosas for $5. A special a la carte menu will also be available, and the regular menu will be offered from 3 to 9:30 p.m.

Third Coast, 6550 Bertner, 6th floor, 713-749-0400

Perched atop a six-story waterfall in the heart of the Texas Medical Center, Third Coast will be offering a brunch buffet, including an oyster bar, omelet station and carving station, available from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $50 per adult and $18 per child ages six to 12, plus tax, gratuity and beverages.

True Food Kitchen, 1700 Post Oak, 281-605-2505; 9595 Six Pines, 281-364-7222

Join TFK for “mom-osas” and brunch this Mother’s Day. All moms who dine will receive a $10 True Food Kitchen gift card valid for redemption Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 31 (dine in only).

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak, and Crab House, 5350 Westheimer, 713-783-7270; 1900 Hughes Landing, 281-465-7000

Truluck’s Houston and The Woodlands will open early on Sunday, May 12, to accommodate families’ holiday dining preferences. Along with the complete dinner menu, the restaurants will offer Mother’s Day diners savory, limited-time brunch options including Lobster Avocado Toast, Crab Cake Benedict, Crab and Shrimp Frittata and Lost Bread French Toast. Mother’s Day hours are noon to 9 p.m. The full dinner menu will be served throughout the day. Brunch offerings will be available until 3 p.m.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

Hit up one of Houston’s hottest restaurants and enjoy a bounteous Sunday brunch buffet exploring the flavors of Oaxaca, offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 pm. and with live music from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Guests can expect a variety of breakfast and lunch items, from egg dishes to seafood to grilled meats, plus a dessert spread featuring housemade chocolate. Cost is $45 per adult and $15 per child. plus tax, gratuity and beverages.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Mother's Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send your information to dish@houstonpress.com.