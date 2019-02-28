Fish Fridays: Where to Eat in Houston During Lent 2019

Dish Society's menu is stacked with Lent-friendly options, like this Shrimp & Grits.

After the decadence of "Fat Tuesday" the 40 days of Lent begin — this year, Fat Tuesday falls on Tuesday, March 5, with Lent leading up to Easter Sunday, April 21. While Lenten season is a time of prayer, atonement, and sacrifice (traditionally in the form of meat-free Fridays), your meals don’t need to skimp on flavor. From daily Catch of the Day specials to Friday lobster specials, these local restaurants are offering delectable seafood/veggie dishes to get you through the season.

ARA Restaurant at Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West Loop South

Led by Executive Chef Robert Graham, ARA restaurant at Royal Sonesta Houston will feature a Catch of the Day special every evening throughout Lent, served with seasonal sides for $29.

Bernie's Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale

Get the Shrimp Burger ($9.75), a house shrimp patty with shredded lettuce, roma tomatoes, crispy Tobasco onions and house Texas Juke Sauce, available every Friday during Lent, beginning Friday, March 8.