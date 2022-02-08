Houston Restaurants Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday With Takeout and Dine-in

Super Bowl LVI Watch Parties8th Wonder Brewery & Distillery, 2202 Dallas
8th Wonder will be screening the Big Game on its big screen, plus offering an $18 WonderKeg special, good Friday, February 11 through Sunday, February 13.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
Pregame with Axelrad’s Puppy Bowl adoption event, which runs in collaboration with Caitie’s Foster Farm Rescue and Pet Rescue Movement from 1 to 5 p.m., then stick around for the Big Game, screened inside before sunset and on the outdoor projection screen once the sun goes down.
Bobcat Teddy's Ice House, 2803 White Oak
Bobcat Teddy’s will host a special parking lot party starting at 1 p.m., showing the game on its big screen TV and offering live music, all-day bucket specials and crawfish from Bagzz of Bugzz.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point
The bbq joint invites fans to watch the Super Bowl at its Spring Branch location, showing the game on its three indoor projectors as well as the patio with full audio.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, 907 Westheimer
Both locations will have drink specials and the Big Game on its screens this Super Bowl Sunday.
Live Oak Bar & Grill, 10444 Hempstead
The neighborhood hangout will toast the end of football season with crawfish at $6 per pound, $10 mimosa carafes and buckets of Montucky for $10.
The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak
Both locations will be serving crawfish (two pounds for $25), Ninfa’s World Famous Fajita Burger Sliders ($7) and specialty Micheladas ($8) and Bloody Marys ($10).
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
The San Leon seafood house is hosting a Super Bowl patio watch party, featuring big screens, coastal views, and featured food and drink specials in addition to the regular weekend menu. Food specials include fish collar wings, Nashville hot chicken sliders, Frito pie-loaded fries, tempura-fried fish tacos and 50-cent chilled oysters, with drinks from $6 specialty frozens to $16-$20 beer buckets.
Pluckers Wing Bar, multiple locations
With eats from fried pickles and holy macaroni to hot wings galore and screens packing the house, Pluckers is a fine choice for the Big Game. Fans can reserve their $10 seats in advance by contacting their nearest Pluckers for reservations (entire tables only).
Reserve 101,1201 Caroline
Reserve 101 will get into the Big Game spirit with $4 shots of Old Forester 86, Jameson, and Buffalo Trace all night long on Sunday, February 13.
Revelry on Richmond, 1613 Richmond
Revelry’s all-day party will feature $35 all-you-can-eat crawfish, two large outdoor screens along with more than 30 TVs, live music from 2 to 5 p.m., Super Bowl squares, cornhole and bucket and mimosa carafe specials. The all-you-can eat crawfish is available for preorder or onsite by the pound on game day.
Social Beer Garden, 3101 San Jacinto
A massive 20' outdoor TV, crawfish boil, wings and Cajun food truck are just some of the awesome Super Bowl Sunday accouterments at this kid and dog-friendly patio bar. There’s also $3 Dos XX specials, $5 Green Tea/Mexican Candy Shots, corn hole, and free 9-hole mini golf.
Space Cowboy, 100 West Cavalcade
Super Bowl festivities kick off at 5 p.m., featuring drinks from Matthew Medina of Confidential Cocktail Club and caluma tacos from chef Adriana Maldonado, plus a 17-foot screen, drink and shot specials, a live DJ and MC, a mechanical bull and prizes that can be won in Lotería.
Yard House, multiple locations
Yard House invites guests to catch the Big Game at its house, offering 20-plus televisions and more than 100 taps of local and craft beers, plus game day favorites, from Korean Chili Garlic Wings to Kurobuta Pork Burger and Poke Nachos.
Super Bowl LVI To-Go5411 Empanadas, 309 Gray
The modern empanada concept’s Super Bowl Package is priced at $150 and includes 30 empanadas, ten sides of housemade chimichurri and red hot dipping sauces, ten and your choice of chips or salads. Varieties range from spinach and cheese and malbec beef to smoked bacon, dates and goat cheese. Call 281-727-0037 or order online.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
The Butcher Shop at B&B’s Game Day Grub To-Go Menu offers sandwich platters, hors d'oeuvres by the dozen, meat and cheese boards, and select cuts of meat including TX Wagyu burgers and hot dogs; available now through Super Bowl Sunday with a 24-hour notice. Call 832-767-4828.
Bar Louie, multiple locations
Order game day eats by Friday, February 11 to receive 20 percent off platters – including all Traditional Wing, All Boneless Wing, Beef Slider, Hot Honey Chicken Slider, Impossible Slider, Pulled Pork Slider, Salmon Slider and Trio Dip. Guests can use the code ‘BIGGAME20’ at checkout.
Big Horn BBQ, 2300 Smith Ranch (Pearland), 20211 Highway 6 (Manvel)
Choose from two Party Pack options, one with two pounds of meat and three pints of sides, along with pickles, onions, jalapeños, fresh baked white bread, barbecue sauce ($69.99, serves 4-5); and another with four pounds of meat and five pints of sides, plus pickles, onions, jalapeños, fresh baked white bread and barbecue sauce ($139.99, serves 8-10). Beer and wine will also be available to-go and through the Big Horn BBQ drive-thru. Call 281-741-3289 to place an order at the Pearland location and 281-489-5286 to place an order at Big Horn BBQ Manvel.
Dish Society, multiple locations
Dish Society's catering menu includes options like BBQ Brisket Sliders, Houston Hot Chicken Sammies, 44 Farms Chimichurri Steak Tacos, Fried Gouda Grit Balls, chips and onion dip, plus sides and salads. Note: Dish Society locations close at 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.
Dozier's BBQ, 8222 Farm to Market 359
Dozier’s BBQ’s Meat Market offers brisket, whole barbecue chicken, pecan smoked pork ribs, sausage, jerky, “Presidential bacon,” barbecue sauce and more, available for online ordering.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point
Feges BBQ’s Super Bowl packages are available for online pre-order or in-store purchase and can be sold hot and ready-to-eat on Super Bowl Sunday or chilled and vacuum sealed with reheating instructions for pickup starting Friday, February 11 at the Spring Branch location. Choose from eats like chopped and sliced brisket, pulled pork, pimento mac and cheese, smoked wings, bottled sauces and more.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, 907 Westheimer
FM’s to-go only Party Pack features six FM Burgers, two fries and two tots for $50, and you can add on four frozen cocktails or Ranchwaters for $25. Order online for pickup and delivery.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, multiple locations
Fuzzy’s offers Baja-inspired large-format meals with choice of meat, sides, fixings and more, plus fun stuff like Chips & Queso Party Tray and “Build Your Own Taco,” Nachos and Fajitas Bars.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar, multiple locations
From Wednesday, February 9 through Sunday, February 13, fans can order a Hopdoddy Kernel Tender Bucket, ten crispy chicken tenders served with a pound of hand-cut fries and served in flavors including Nashville Hot, Buffalo Blue, Garlic Parmesan and Honey Mustard. Hopdoddy's Roadie — a half-gallon bag of frozen house margarita made with fresh, hand-squeezed juice — makes a great accompaniment. All Hopdoddy orders can be placed in-person at any Hopdoddy location or online for pickup.
King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 West FM646 Choose from mesquite-smoked wings, loaded deviled eggs, five-liter mini kegs, $10 cocktails, frosé by the gallon and more, all available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.
Molina's Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, 6300 FM 1463
Score fajita packs for your watch day fixin's, plus house favorites like Jose’s Dip, crispy taquitos and Nancy Ames Nachos, as well as Molina’s Margaritas by the gallon. At least 24-hour advance notice is requested (though the earlier the better).
R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline
Now open at the Houston Farmers Market, R-C Ranch Butcher Shop will be offering Ready-To-Eat Super Bowl specials beginning February 3, with wagyu chile con queso, lil smokies, smoked wings, pork belly burnt ends and more.
Revival Market, 550 Heights
Charcuterie and vegetable crudité boards, sausage sampler packs and Beer & Brats packs are all a part of Revival’s Super Bowl Sunday provisions, available for preorder and pickup on Saturday, February 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rustika Cafe & Bakery, 3237 Southwest Freeway
Rustika is offering Game Day Empanada Trays, with fillings from chicken mole, beef and spinach to pumpkin and apple. All trays are served with red and green salsa.
Pluckers Wing Bar, multiple locations
Pluckers begins taking pre-orders for its fan favorite wings and more on February 6. https://order.pluckers.com/
Pollo Campero, multiple locations
In honor of the Super Bowl, the chicken chain is offering $5 off orders of $25 or more with code RUSH25. The deal is available Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14 and can be redeemed online at order.campero.com and in the Pollo Campero app.
Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby
The Super Bowl Takeaway package ($200) includes madras chicken wings (one dozen), grilled kalonji chops (eight pieces), pasture-raised roasted masala brisket (two pounds) Texas toast (twelve pieces), white beans and tomato masala, (one quart), coleslaw (one quart), potato salad (one quart) and cucumber pickles. Order before 3 p.m. on February 10 for pickup at the Bake Lab + Shop from 3 to 5 p.m. on February 13.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch
Super Bowl Sunday features include 20 percent off maki (sushi rolls), dine-in or to-go. Call or order online to snag the deal, using code SUPERBOWL.
Treebeards, multiple locations
The Treebeards Big Game Package for 4 includes Chicken & Sausage Gumbo with rice and French bread, plus Crab & Shrimp Queso with housemade corn tortilla chips for $5. To pick up Downtown, place orders by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9; refrigerated and ready for reheating on Sunday, the orders can be picked up at any Treebeards Downtown location on Friday, February 11. Treebeards Bunker Hill orders may be picked up refrigerated and ready for reheating on Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12, or orders may be picked up hot and ready to serve on Sunday, February 13. Treebeards Bunker Hill orders require a minimum of two hours’ notice––but more time is greatly appreciated. Call 713-228-8228.
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, multiple locations
Walk-On’s Tailgate To-Geaux Platter serves up to eight, featuring wings, cheeseburger sliders, queso, and boudin balls. Guests can find the platter under "Starters" on online ordering or in the Walk-On's App.
Willie G’s Grill and Icehouse, multiple locations
Load up on Big Game Party Packs ($35) from Friday, February 11 through Sunday, February 13, featuring 12 chicken tenders with a choice of two sides; 40 tender bites with a choice of sauce and two sides; or 20 wings with celery and carrot sticks. Also available are Crawfish To-Geaux packs with corn, potatoes, mushrooms, onions, and sausage ($29.99 to $45.99) and the Ultimate Cajun Platter –– three pounds of crawfish, boiled shrimp, corn, potatoes, mushrooms, onions, and sausage–– for $39.99.