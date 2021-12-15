Where to Dine Out On New Year’s Eve 2021, Plus Hangover Cure Brunches on New Year’s Day 2022

New Year's EveThe Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
The Annie invites guests to an evening of food, specialty cocktails, 2022 swag and live music from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-804-1800 or visit OpenTable.
Artisans, 3201 Louisiana
Enjoy a classy New Year’s Eve affair, featuring dishes from foie gras au torchon and Champagne sorbet to filet de boeuf with sauce rossini, plus live jazz from vocalist Tianna Hall & The Houston Jazz Band. Cost is $130++ per person.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
Enjoy the regular dinner menu alongside live music downstairs from 7 to 10 p.m., then continue the party with as the DJ spins tunes on the upstairs patio (which is covered and heated) from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Call 713-862-1814 or visit OpenTable.
Back Table Kitchen & Bar – The Woodlands Resort, 2301 North Millbend
A 5 p.m. dinner seating with a three-course menu offering is priced at $89 per person, including dishes from razor clams with brown butter to braised pork shank with fermented black bean bbq, plus sour cream panna cotta with red wine cherries. Exclusive access to the 7 p.m. seating will be limited to “Bring on 2022” package guests.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
With reservation from 5 to 11 p.m., enjoy a special NYE dinner menu featuring dishes such as charred octopus and gnocchi, lobster chowder, grilled ribeye with scalloped potato and espresso chocolate cake. Cost is $79++.
Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar
Enjoy a French-style NYE dinner with reservation until 11 p.m.
Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith
Toast the new year with a Creole NYE dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Enjoy four-courses for $85 per person at this coastal Mexican hotspot. Highlights include lobster chowder, fire-roasted Gulf shrimp, grilled striped bass wrapped in banana leaf and flan de queso, plus a complimentary sparkling toast at midnight.
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
The steakhouse’s celebration starts at 5 p.m. and goes until midnight, as guests enjoy a midnight balloon drop, confetti, party favors, complimentary change toast and a live DJ starting at 9 p.m. Premium menu highlights for the holiday include their caviar selection, eight-ounce tenderloin with bone marrow and ten-ounce Japanese wagyu.
Ember & Greens Restaurant and Bar, 9403-B Katy Freeway
Ember & Greens will be open on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Enjoy dinner from 5 p.m. to midnight, featuring a special four-course menu for $88 person plus beverages, tax and gratuity.
Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse, 4319 Montrose
Gatsby’s will feature its standard menu alongside two special features, with a choice of Caesar or wedge salad and six-ounce Wagyu filet mignon with lobster tail for $84 or the salmon filet with a half-pound Alaskan king crab for $74.
Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby
Featuring a dance hall, two bars, three stages and a state-of-the-art kitchen serving indoors and out, the restaurant is open on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Goode Company Barbeque, 5109 Kirby, 8911 Katy Freeway
Slow-smoking barbeque since 1977, the restaurants will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Goode Company Kitchen & Cantina, 9005 Katy Freeway, 8865 Six Pines Drive
The Memorial location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and The Woodlands location from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Goode Company Seafood, 2621 Westpark, 10201 Katy Freeway
The Gulf seafood spots will be open for regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day – 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Goode Company Taqueria, 4902 Kirby
The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Hugo's,1602 Westheimer
Enjoy a special four-course menu on New Year’s Eve plus live music by Viento and a complimentary sparkling wine toast at midnight. Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight, with last reservation at 10 p.m. and cost is $72 per person, plus beverages, tax and gratuity.
Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer
Chef Hassan Obaye’s three-course dinner runs $95 per personan includes an amuse-bouche, appetizer, entree, festive dessert selection, and coffee or tea (wine pairings available at an additional cost). Reservations can be made from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
March, 1624 Westheimer
Score a coveted sea to MARCH’s special Spanish-inspired New Year's Eve celebration, featuring six-course ($225, seatings at 6 and 7 p.m.) and nine-course ($295, seatings at 8 and 9 p.m.) menus featuring truffles, uni, caviar, lobster, bubbles and a whole lot more. The Lounge also offers reservations at 10, 10:30and 11 p.m. (with each couple receiving a Champagne and caviar set for $125 per person).
Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer
Enjoy a seated dinner at 6 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. with highlights including Dum ka Chaap with lamb chop, cashew, rosewater, charoli nuts and pandan extract, and Pecan Halwa with allspice crème and bourbon maple soan papdi. Pricing begins at $190 per person for the 6 p.m. and $190 per person for the 9:15 p.m.
Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener
Enjoy a wine dinner courtesy of chef Eduardo Alcayaga for $110 per person, available on New Year’s Eve from 4 to 10 p.m. and featuring dishes such as smoked duck breast, flame-roasted Denver steak and prawn with salsa verde, and spiced strawberry panna cotta.
Paulie’s, 1834 Westheimer
Enjoy a casual Italian meal, dine in or to-go, until 9 p.m.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 1200 McKinney, 5839 Westheimer
Both locations are offering a four-course New Year’s Eve Prix-Fixe for $129.95 per guest, with options from jumbo lump crab and shrimp cocktail to prime ribeye, ora king salmon, creamed spinach and milk chocolate pot de creme. Call 713-780-7352 (Galleria) or 713-658-1995 (Downtown) to make reservations.
Prego, 2520 Amherst
The Rice Village trattoria will be open noon to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, offering its regular menu and nightly specials, including, osso bucco with local mushroom risotto, parmesan-crusted Gulf red snapper with jumbo lump crabmeat and veal chop Milanese.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
Houston’s original lodge restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve for dinner only with reservations from 5 to 9:30 p.m., serving a special three-course menu with features from pickle-brined wild boar belly to smoked duck and foie gras ($85++ per person).
Roots Wine Bar, 3107 Leeland
Roots invites guests to ring in 2022 with Dinner and a Show, featuring a five-course Tasting Menu with pairings plus a Drag Show, Champagne welcome cocktail and midnight toast included. Tickets are $150 per person and the evening runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. https://www.exploretock.com/rootshtx/event/312972/2021-what-a-drag
Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas
Enjoy a New Year's Eve prix-fixe menu from 5 to 11 p.m., plus the regular a la carte menu, a la carte bottles of bubbles and special New Year's bites.
Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer
The neighborhood favorite is open from 5 to 10 p.m. for dinner), with a welcoming splash of bubbly and celebratory specials on the menu.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 1140 Eldridge
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will be open New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. serving its regular menu.
Trez Art & Wine, 920 Studemont, Suite #150
Trez Art & Wine is throwing a New Year's Eve Celebration with a Purpose, benefiting the Cynthia A. Guillory Foundation and featuring live entertainment, a Grand Mariner cocktail hour from 8 to 9 p.m., and a four-course Chef Tasting Dinner paired with specialty cocktails by Tito's Vodka and Veuve Clicquot Champagne, plus a midnight toast. Bar seating starts at $95, with VIP tables running from $200 to $1,250.
Uchi Houston, 904 Westheimer
Enjoy a ten-course Omakase Dinner ($150 per person in the dining room or $300 per person in the private dining room with an enhanced menu and curated beverage pairings). The tasting features oysters, caviar, lobster, bluefin, A5 wagyu and more, plus Sea Smoke “Sea Spray” sparkling wine at a special reduced price of $198. Reservations required online or at 713-522-4808.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
Urbe’s New Year’s Eve celebration is $75 per ticket and includes four drink tickets per person, DJ and Mariachi music, food stations, passed bites, Patron tequila tastings, a dessert table and cash bar. The party runs from 8 p.m. to midnight, with food served until 11 p.m.
Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline
Enjoy a NYE Glitter & Glam celebration, starting with an optional three-course dinner starting from 6 to 9 p.m. ($75 including a welcome cocktail) and followed by the DJ & Drag Show from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. ($35, including a welcome cocktail, Champagne toast and take home gift). Call 713-654-1970.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Xochi will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight for its Vispera de Año Nuevo dinner, with a four-course prix fixe menu for $79 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Dine on dishes such as striped bass with aguachile verde, filet con mole chichilo and horchata mousse.
New Year’s Day BrunchThe Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
Start 2022 off with a live music brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Enjoy the regular brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. , plus complimentary black-eyed peas for good luck.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
New Year’s Day brunch is a la carte from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with complimentary grapes for good luck.
Ember & Greens Restaurant and Bar, 9403-B Katy Freeway
Enjoy New Year’s brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Heartbeet, 14714 Memorial
The new plant-based eatery is launching brunch just in time for the new year, with eats including banana buckwheat waffles, tofu migas, tofu breakfast burrito and more, plus bloody marys, fresh juices and spritzers. Brunch begins at 10 a.m.
Hugo's,1602 Westheimer
Enjoy Hugo’s famous brunch buffet for $45 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages. Per Mexican tradition, the restaurant will be serving complimentary grapes for good luck.
Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial
Enjoy a mimosa flight ($15) or a spiked latte with eats like Crab Cakes Egg Benedict, Croissant French Toast, Tex Mex Omelets and Vegan specialties, plus a kids menu. Brunch is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
Hit this festive New Year’s Day brunch for DJ music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus $15 mimosa carafes and $11 carajillo martinis and eats from sopes on gravy and chicken and waffles to the cult favorite Brunch Chango Burger (a smash burger with American cheese, fried ham, egg, onions, relish and Valentina mayo on a sesame seed bun).
Prego, 2520 Amherst
Prego will be serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
Rainbow Lodge will be serving a Southern-style New Year’s Day Brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering an a la carte menu with Gulf Coast-inspired favorites, including black-eyed peas for good luck.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Xochi will serve an a la carte brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 pm., with complimentary grapes for good luck.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to New Year's Eve. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected]