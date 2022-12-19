Where to Dine (and Pop Bubbly) in Houston This New Year’s Eve 2022 - 2023

From epic multi-course meals with midnight toasts to festive fêtes with live music and bubbly popping, these Houston restaurants are making this New Year's Eve a night to remember.
a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer
Sabor the New Year with a New Year’s Even celebration at this bubbly-popping hotspot. Guests can reserve a saber for your Champagne purchase of choice for $25 a pop by December 15.
The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
The Annie will host a Rat Pack New Year’s Eve at 6 p.m. ($250 per person) and 9:15 p.m. ($350 per person). Both seatings include a three-course dinner and the show, and the second showing will be black tie attire with a festive NYE countdown and champagne toast.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
The steakhouse will host a festive evening of tasty food, drinks, party favors and live music (downstairs from 7 to 10 p.m. followed by DJ beats on the heated upstairs patio from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.).
B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington
Enjoy dinner or a late night snack at a laidback evening of celebrating with great food, cocktails and party favors, plus DJ G-Funk spinning tunes on the patio from 8 p.m. to midnight.
B.B. Italia, 16250 City Walk
Enjoy festive cocktails, tasty Italian fare and live piano music from 6 to 11 p.m. at dinner.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Backstreet Cafe is offering a four-course menu for $85 per person plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Complimentary sparkling cocktail toast at midnight and live music by Bob Chadwick. The menu is offered 5 to 11 p.m., which is the last reservation time.
Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill, 12930 Crystal View
The Texas City waterfront dining experience will extend its regular hours and offer a special four-course prix fixe menu ($90, available from 8 to 11 p.m.) for New Year's Eve. Highlights include options like lobster bisque, fried oyster Rockefeller, filet Oscar and white chocolate pudding. After dinner, Blue Lagoon will stay open until 1 a.m. to ring in the new year.
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, 4310 Westheimer
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations will be offering a New Years Eve Special Menu–Beef Wellington with garlic mash and asparagus, paired with a glass of Caymus wine, a Champagne/Rosé split or The Resolution–or $50 per person. Bosscat’s regular menu will also be available and a live DJ will be spinning tracks. Tickets can be reserved online.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray
Guests can enjoy a champagne-fueled Midnight in Paris fete, with DJ FXBox Olmos spinning, festive NYE decor and a special wine list featuring large format, by the glass and sought after champagne specials.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
Enjoy a special prix fixe menu with live music and Champagne giveaways. Seatings are available from from 5 to 9:45 p.m. For reservations, call 713-522-9711.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
A special four-course menu will be offered for $89 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight, with 10 p.m, being the last seating time. Guests can also enjoy omplimentary sparkling toast at midnight and live music by Ikaru.
Daiq’s Restaurant & Lounge, 7333 West Sam Houston Parkway
The party spot and restaurant will host “A Toast at Midnight NYE Celebration” from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m, featuring the full menu, live DJ, happy hour, free Champagne toast and a special giveback to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston. Tickets start at $30, and Daiq’s will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston and offering free admission to the party with a donation of new clothing items for kids in grades k-12.
Degust, 7202 Long Point
Guests can enjoy seven courses with wine pairings, featuring traditional foods encompassing luck, prosperity, health and fortune. Dine on Black Eyed Peas and Porcelet Crown Roast, Greens, Duck Fat Potatoes and Truffle Jus and Prosecco Jell-O Mold. There will be two seatings at 6 and 8:30 p.m. with 20 seats available at each time. Cost is $200 per person.
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
The steakhouse will be open for dinner from 5 to 11 p.m., followed by a party until 12:30 a.m. Customers can enjoy a complimentary champagne toast, decorations, party favors, DJ music and a midnight balloon drop.
Emilia’s Havana, 1800 Post Oak
The hot new Havana inspired spice will celebrate its first New Year's Eve with live music, party favors and a midnight champagne toast, with hours from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. There is a $150/person entertainment fee plus $100/person minimum, which includes a midnight champagne toast and masquerade party favors. For guests of sibling establishment Turner’s New Year’s Eve 6 p.m. seating, cost is $100/person entertainment fee with no minimum.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Guests can choose from two options for dinner – early seating from 5 to 6:15 p.m. serving a special three-course menu for $78 per person plus tax, gratuity and beverages; and for those wanting to ring in the new year at Etoile, a second seating from 6:30 to midnight serving a special four-course menu for $98 person plus beverages, tax and gratuity, with a sparkling toast at midnight.
Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse, 4139 Montrose; Gatsby’s Prime Seafood, 1212 Waugh
Both Gatsby’s Prime Steakhouse and Gatsby’s Prime Seafood will be open to celebrate the New Year. In addition to their stellar menu items being available, both restaurants will be running a special on Surf and Turf including an eight-ounce filet served with a nine to ten ounce lobster tail ($69).
GJ Tavern, 737 Preston
Underbelly Hospitality’s downtown taverna will host an intimate six-course dinner experience to welcome the new year, with two seating times: 5-8 p. M. and 9 pm-midnight. Chef Tim Reading has curated special food and wine pairings to celebrate the occasion, including East Coast oysters with champagne mignonette, Gulf fish ceviche, truffle arancinis, lobster ravioli, braised short rib and desserts like Buddha's hand panna cotta. Guests will be gifted a sweet takeaway at the end of their meals, and the second seating will also enjoy a midnight champagne toast of Lallier NV and live music. Cost is $100pp for the first seating and $150 for the second.
Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby
The music bar and restaurant is open until 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
This NYE, only the Yalla Yalla ($75 or $100 chef’s tasting) menu will be offered at dinner. Customers can celebrate with belly dancers and drummers and a midnight champagne toast.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Guests can enjoy a four-course Vispera de Año Nuevo menu on New Year’s Eve plus live music by Viento and a complimentary sparkling wine toast at midnight. Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight, with last reservation at 10 p.m. Cost is $85 per person, plus beverages, tax and gratuity.
Karne, 2805 White Oak
Karne’s NYE will feature DJ Demo Cruz, a six-course New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu and complimentary champagne as you enter to toast to 2023. The menu is $150/person and features items like a mascarpone bacon stuffed strawberry for an amuse-bouche, spicy cream noodle with braised pork and of course, the signature Karnivore board with a choice of five high-end cuts of meat ready to be cooked table-side. The regular dinner menu is available as well. Visit Resy to make reservations.
Kin Dee, 1533 North Shepherd
The buzzy Thai eatery will offer a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight alongside a five-course prix fixe menu, featuring Thai staples such as Money Bags with deep fried minced chicken and shrimp, Shrimp Tom Yum Soup and Tiger Cry featuring a marinated prime NY strip, long beans, carrots, Chinese broccoli, sticky rice and North Eastern Thai sauce. Guests can choose from three seating times: 5 p.m. ($75/person), 7 p.m. ($120/person) and 9:30 p.m. ($145/person). Guests can also expect a live DJ and aerial performances starting at 5 p.m.
Le Colonial Houston, 4444 Westheimer
The French-Vietnamese eatery will offer a three-course prix fixe menu priced at $95 per person. Highlights include Pan Seared Chicken Dumplings, Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Tartare and Duck Confit served with duck jus and five-spiced fingerling potatoes. The last reservation is at 11:45 p.m., but the restaurant’s lounge, located upstairs, will be open until 1 a.m. with a live DJ.
Le Jardinier, 5500 Main
MFAH’s refined French fine-dining restaurant will have two seatings on New Year’s Eve with special tasting menus that vary for each seating. The forest seating from 5 to 6:30 p.m. will offer a four-course menu at $165 per person, featuring foie gras royale amuse; citrus cured Ora King salmon with Royal Kaluga caviar; Carolina rice risotto with winter squash and black truffle shavings; and a choice of pan seared scallops with sunchoke fondant or grass beef tenderloin au jus with celeriac fondant and braised endive. The second seating is from 7:30 to 11 p.m. and includes a six-course menu at $295 per person. Highlights include the Atlantic cod with fingerling potatoes, sake, and mussels, as well as the dry aged beef ribeye with celeriac fondant and charred braised endive au jus.
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette, 4224 San Felipe, 963 Bunker Hill
Both locations will be open until 11 p.m., and the Memorial location will have live music from 6 to 10 p.m. In addition to the regular menu, there will be a special $99 menu with champagne and wine pairings, with offerings from lobster bisque and filet mignon to Champagne cake.
March, 1624 Westheimer
March will be offering six-course ($225 with seatings at 6 and 7 p.m.) and nine-course tasting menus ($295 with seatings at 8 and 9 p.m.) with all the truffles, uni, caviar, lobster and bubbles. Guests can also enjoy champagne and caviar in The Lounge for $150 per person with reservations at 10, 10:30 and 11 p.m.
Marmo, 888 Westheimer
The swanky Italian chophouse, Marmo will offer a four-course prix fixe menu ($110 plus supplements) featuring five options per course along with featured wines and champagne. The restaurant will also have live music until 1 a.m. and a champagne toast at midnight.
Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer
Executive chef Mayank Istwal has curated an exclusive seven-course menu of luxurious tastes and textures, available with two seating options of 6 p.m. for $140 per person and 9 p.m. for $160 per person, both including a champagne toast. Guests under the age of 10 are half price. After-dinner festivities will include dancing, live entertainment, craft cocktails, a late-night snack menu and a champagne toast at midnight.
Numero28, 3974 Westheimer
The Highland Village Southern Italian spot will be open from 4:30 to 10 p.m. for dinner. Walk-ins are welcome for all dining, for parties of 5+, call 713-485-5248 to reserve.
Ouzo Bay, 4444 Westheimer
The upscale Mediterranean eatery will be open until 2 a.m. on New Years Eve featuring live music and a champagne toast at midnight.
Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 1200 McKinney, 5839 Westheimer
Guests are invited to ring in the new year with a four-course prix fixe menu at all Pappas Bros. Steakhouse locations. Cost is $134.95 per guest.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Pier 6’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”-themed evening includes valet, red carpet entrance, spotlights and a photo wall. Additional splurges include a Champagne toast, food and drink specials, balloon drop, 360 photo booth, dance floor and DJ. Reservations recommended.
Postino, multiple locations
The buzzy wine café will be offering a Boujee Board & Bottle special featuring a board of bruschetta and bottle of premium bubbles for $75, with the curated NYE playlist kicking off at 8 p.m.
Prego, 2520 Amherst
The trattoria will be open to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, offering its regular menu and nightly specials, including Osso Bucco with local mushroom risotto, Parmesan-crusted Gulf Red Snapper with jumbo lump crabmeat and Veal Chop Milanese.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
The restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve for dinner only with reservations from 5 to 10 p.m. serving a special three-course menu for $95 per person.
Roma Ristorante, 2347 University
Roma will offer the full dinner menu on New Year’s Eve from 5 to 10 p.m.
Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas
Dishes on the specially curated menu include Citrus & Fennel Salad ($18), Truffled Sugo Blanco ($32), Chianti-Braised Ossobuco ($53) with Saffron Risotto and Meyer Lemon Tart ($12) with Toasted Coriander Merengue. The regular a la carte menu will also be available, as well as the a la carte bottles of bubbles.
State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer
Executive chef John Quinn has curated a four-course prix fixe menu with highlights including Wagyu tartare, pappardelle, crispy snapper, chocolate pudding cake and more.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway; 1140 Eldridge
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will be open New Year’s Eve to 10:30 p.m. serving its regular menu.
TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar, 4200 Westheimer
The newly opened sushi and cocktailery will offer a special $65 omakase plate that includes the chef’s choice premium selection with one glass of premium champagne. Guests can also enjoy bottomless premium champagne for an additional $65. The regular menu also will be available .
Trattoria Sofia, 911 W 11th
Piano player and singer Bubba McNeely will be performing on the patio from 9 p.m, to 1 a.m. and the menu will be a la carte.
Turner’s, 1800 Post Oak
Turner’s will host A Black Tie Affair with seatings at 6 and 9:15 p.m., featuring a coutnrown and champagne toast at midnight under a sea of gold balloons plus live entertainment. There will be a $50 entertainment charge per seat during the 6 p.m. seating and a $125 entertainment fee per seat for the 9:15 p.m. seating. Black tie attire encouraged.
The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd
The Garden Oaks drinkery is hosting a ticketed New Year’s Eve party for $60 per person, including an all-you-can-eat special menu from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., a reserved table space inside, four drink tickets and a champagne toast at midnight. The pub will also be open to non-ticketed guests starting at 8 p.m.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
URBE is hosting a festive Mexican New Year’s Eve Celebration from 8:30 p.m. to midnight featuring passed bites, Mexican street food stations, an extravagant dessert table, tequila cocktails, a live DJ, festive décor and photo station. Each $85++ ticket includes four specialty tequila cocktails (cash bar after that) and sparkling toast at midnight.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
Open until 2 a.m., NYE will feature a fixed three-course dinner menu, complimentary Champagne toast, party favors and a DJ.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Xochi will be open Vispera de Año Nuevo – New Year’s Eve – with a four-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity, open from 5 p.m. to midnight (last reservation time at 10 p.m.).
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to New Year's Eve. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected]