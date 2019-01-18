Riel's Celebrates Its Two-Year Anniversary

Houston culinary darling Riel, the Gulf Coast concept opened by chef Ryan Lachaine in 2017 is celebrating its two year anniversary on Tuesday January 22. To celebrate, Lachaine and Co. will offer a special $2 happy hour featuring both drinks and bites from 5 to 6:30 pm. The kitchen will also welcome former Sous Chef EJ Miller, now Executive Chef at International Smoke, as a guest chef for the night.

The much lauded Heights kitchen is Lachaine's first ownership venture following years of teeth cutting in some impressive settings. The French-Canadian with Ukrainian heritage attended the Arts Institute of Houston and went on to cook at Gravitas, Stella Solas, Reef, and Underbelly — where he was named one of Eater's "Young Guns" of 2013. He followed that up with a U.S. tour, making stops at Charleston's acclaimed Husk and San Francisco's COI among others. With Riel he brought those collective experiences together to create a menu of what he calls, "globally inspired Gulf Coast cuisine."