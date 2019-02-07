Tales From The Top Shelf: Arak The Milk Of Lions

After years of trauma caused by chancing it on the black jelly bean, it’s time to give the anise category another try— and what better place to do so than at One Fifth Mediterranean with an Arak setup. It’s common for all cultures near the Mediterranean Sea to get down on anise liquors before, during and after meals; Pastis for the French, Ouzo for the Greeks, Sambuca for the Italians and Arak in the Middle East.

In the same way duct tape is used to fix anything or Windex is used to clean everything, Arak is a do-all spirit. The anise flavor, which naturally makes the mouth salivate, stimulates hunger, helps with digestion, and serves as a palate cleanser in and between the bold flavors of Middle Eastern cuisine. Because of its high alcohol content; Arak is most always served diluted with two parts water and alongside mezze, or small plates. Upon dilution, the oils from the aniseed instantly emulsify turning the beverage a milky white, which in combination with its high proof is where Arak gets the street name, “The Milk of Lions.” Rarr.