Late Night: Nobie's

If a dollar were generated every time Nobie’s was recommended around town— we’d all be in Monte Carlo on a yacht. All of us. It’s that favorited. And there’s a reason for it. Microphone, check, check, check.

Maybe it’s industry or maybe it’s Maybelline, but Nobie’s fills “cozy neighborhood hang” hand in glove. As sometimes vinyl, sometimes tape bumps vintage Brazillian speakers, from the means to the ends this clean, quirky space is covered in authentic sound. The lighting, dim in all the right places.

The popular landing pad is open until midnight Thursday through Saturday and attracts hungry and thirsty Houstonians after, say, the world premier of the Houston Ballet's Sylvia, or a showing of Vice at the movie theater, or maybe it was just a long shift. Reverse happy hour cracks a smile to the many spilling through the doors with specials in effect the first and last hour of every service. Half-off whiskey Wednesday, Half-off bottles of bubbles Thursday, with many more where that came from.