Where to Eat, Drink and Celebrate Dad in Houston This Father's Day 2023

Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, June 18, and these Houston restaurants and bars are celebrating dads with BBQ, whiskey and good times this holiday.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Enjoy a three-course Dad’s Day brunch ($56 per person, $15 per child) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with features including crawfish beignets, smoked lamb meatballs, wood-grilled Hugo Burger and black peach cobbler.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
Brunch seatings are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Creole favorites like Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Ravigote and Eggs Brennan will be offered at brunch and dinner selections such as Gulf Fish Pontchartrain and the Smoked Pork Chop & Gulf Shrimp. Online reservations are not available for the holiday. Call 713-522-9711 to reserve.
The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 840 West Sam Houston Parkway North
Dads can enjoy a 20-ounce 30-Day Dry Aged NY Strip with Shaved Black Summer Truffles and Truffle Demi, available exclusively in-restaurant for Father’s Day. Caymus will be available to order by the glass. The Capital Grille will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at most locations with the full dinner menu available all day.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Families can enjoy a beautiful brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($55 per person, $15 per child), featuring live music and coastal Mexican brunch favorites. https://www.caracol.net/news-item/fathers-day-brunch-1/
CRU, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines Open for a brunch and dinner with a la carte and multi-course options, treat dad to features including classic steak and eggs, goat cheese beignets and chile rubbed jumbo scallop.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, 2800 Kirby, 12848 Queensbury
Treat Dad to an 11-ounce Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu Strip Steak, available exclusively in-restaurant for Father’s Day. Dad wills receive a highly sought-after collectible Blanton’s topper by request. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with live music in the V Lounge from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the full dinner menu available all day.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point
The Spring Branch location of Feges is turning two, and i’s celebrating with a Father's Day BBQ featuring specials, drinks and fun for the whole family. Get easy-to-order bbq features like the Feges BBQ Platter with brisket, ribs, turkey, sausage, and your choice of three sides and dessert for $50 and a Father's-Day-only 2 meat plate with 2 sides for $20. Miss Kathy's will be serving snoballs in the parking lot, there will be plenty of activities and snacks to entertain the kiddos and drink specials to entertain the adults. The fun runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
Hamsa’s Abba special pairs the perfect duo: a hanger steak and an old fashioned for $55. Reservations are available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
The eatery will be running a Manmosa special, featuring orange juice and Montucky for $4. Pair it with Steak & Eggs au poivre or a Brunch Burger with cheddar cheese blend, guacamole, bacon, fried egg, chorizo and aioli.
Hongdae 33, 9889 Bellaire
This hip Asiatown newcomer is giving all visiting papas on a complimentary lobster tail upgrade to their all-you-can-eat Korean bbq meal this Father’s Day. Open 11 a.m. to midnight.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Enjoy Hugo’s famous Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring regional Mexican brunch favorites alongside live music. Cost is $55 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Dinner is a la carte.
Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial
Get the Ultimate Brunch Burger, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo, and a fried egg for $17. This special will be available during weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both Rice Village and Memorial locations.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak
Kenny & Ziggy’s is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering its full menu and well as a dine-in only special: a 24-ounce Roumanian Steak with choice of two sides plus a Father’s Day cocktail for $49.95 plus tax and gratuity.
Local Table, multiple locations
Dads can enjoy a complimentary draft beer and koozie with the purchase of an entree, available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at all locations.
Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, 6300 FM 1463
Houston’s oldest Tex-Mex spo will offer its signature stiff Molina’s Margaritas for $6.50 all day for Father’s Day weekend (Friday-Sunday).
Money Cat, 2925 Richmond
Enjoy a short rib paired with a Japanese Old Fashioned made with Suntori Toki, black tea syrup, bitters and orange essence for $35 on Father’s Day.
Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe
Ouisie’s has created a prix-fixe, Dad-focused Brunch and Dinner Menu for Father’s Day offering choices such as Steak & Peppers Omelet, Grilled Bone-In Ribeye with Cabernet Reduction and Roasted Half Chicken A La Veracruzana. The cost for this feast is $35 per person plus tax and gratuity for two-course brunch and $65 per person plus tax and gratuity for a three-course dinner paired with wine, or with the starter, an Old Fashioned cocktail.
Phat Eatery, 2311 Colonial, 2290 Buckthorne Place
Dads get a complimentary Malaysian entree and a pint of draft beer with the purchase of an entree of equal or lesser value. One free entree and beer per table, dine-in only.
Pluckers Wing Bar, multiple locations
Dads with Pluckers Club memberships can indulge in a free entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage.
Prego, 2520 Amherst
This Rice Village favorite will be open for Father’s Day for dine-in and to-go from noon to 9 p.m. with its regulgar menu plus off-the-menu specials as well as wine, cocktail and bourbon pour specials.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
A la carte Brunch features include Fried Texas Quail and Grits, Duck Chilaquiles, Short Rib Benedict, Rainbow Trout and $2 mimosas with reservations from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. with reservations until 9 p.m. and highlights include Steaks, Grilled Bison Tenderloin and Lump Blue Crab Cakes.
Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas
Offered for brunch and dinner, treat dad to a delicious Meat Lover’s Pizzazone – an all-in-one dish of meat lover’s pizza, meatball calzone and fennel arugula salad.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway,1140 Eldridge
Sylvia’s is celebrating Father’s Day with a special, three-course menu option in addition to its regular menu. Choices include South Texas soup, grilled cabrito tacos, chocolate tres leches and more. The Father’s Day Menu is $34.95 plus tax and gratuity.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
The casual Mexican street food kitchen will be offering a two-course brunch menu with a dessert buffet ($49 per person and $15 per child plus beverage, tax and gratuity) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy tuna tostada, chilaquiles, wood-grilled skirt steak and eggs and more, starting with housemade rollos de guayaba for the table to share.
Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway
Father’s Day highlights include a Yellow Rose Whiskey for $20 and a dry-aged NY strip special with tartiflette potatoes, aged white cheddar, bacon lardons, caramelized onions and demi-glace.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
The Warwick will be offering brunch with sweet options like Tres Leches French Toast topped with mezcal whipped cream, or savory options like Lobster Benedict, served with Cajun hollandaise and green chili hash. Dad can also indulge in specialty Cedar-Planked Redfish or Smoked Ribeye. The restaurant is offering complimentary cigars for fathers in celebration of the holiday, and will be offering specials from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Treat dad to an epic Mexican Sunday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $55 per person/$15 per child and there will be live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Father's Day on Sunday, June 18. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected].