Where to Dine in Houston This Father’s Day 2024

Restaurants and bars across Houston are celebrating dads with steaks, bbq, whiskey and more in honor of Father’s Day (which falls on Sunday, June 16). Here’s where to sip, dine and enjoy family time in Houston this year:
1891 American Eatery & Bar, 702 East 11th
The Cowboy Plate—just what Dad wants this Father's Day! Enjoy a 10 oz ribeye with cowboy butter, dressed baked potato, corn bread, and an iced cold Tivoli Outlaw Draft Beer for $30. Available June 15-16.
Artisans, 5745 Westheimer
Artisans is offering a Bourbon Flight Friday through Sunday in honor of National Bourbon Day and Father’s Day. For $35, sip on Johnny Walker Blue Label, Bulleit Rye and Blade and Bow. The restaurant will also offer a three-day Father’s Day special of six-hour braised Beef Shank Thor Hammer served with French mashed potatoes and asparagus for $99.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
Axelrad is hosting a Rad Dad Market, complete with dad-centric items, baked goods and more, with drink specials including $4 Overholt Rye, $8 Overholt Rye Old Fashioneds and $20 buckets of beer from noon to 8 p.m.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Enjoy a three-course Dad’s Day brunch ($56 per person, $15 per child) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with features including fried green tomatoes with crab remoulade, beef tenderloin and egg, and chocolate cake with peach compote and brandy ice cream.
Bayou & Bottle, 1300 Lamar
Enjoy a $15 burger, fries and local beer combo from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, 2101 Washington, 4500 Montrose https://www.betelgeusehou.com/
The fun-loving pizza bar is toasting dads with $15 Buckets of Beer with purchase of a pizza.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray
Father's Day specials include crispy baby artichoke with Meyer lemon, branzino with Camargue red rice, N.Y. strip with black olive sauce, salted caramel mousse and more.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
On Father’s Day, seatings are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch and 5 to 8 p.m. to dinner Dig into Creole favorites like Eggs Brennan and Crawfish Enchilada at brunch, and dinner selections such as Gulf Fish Pontchartrain and Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop. No online reservations will be taken for the holiday; call 713-522-9711.
The Capital Grille, multiple locations
This year, Dads can enjoy a 22-ounce prime bone-in ribeye with truffle butter and caramelized shallot jus, with a Caymus 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon available to order by the glass.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Families can enjoy a bountiful brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($55 per person, $15 per child), featuring live music and coastal Mexican favorites. https://www.caracol.net/news-item/fathers-day-brunch-1/
Cocody, 1971 West Gray
The refined restaurant has created a special just for the holiday – a Center Cut Beef Wellington served with wild mushroom bourbon cream sauce and sauteed green asparagus, offered for $59 per person in addition to the restaurant’s new seasonal brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CRU, 2800 Kirby, 9595 Six Pines
In addition to its a la carte offerings, CRU is honoring dads with a special brunch menu ($35) and dinner specials featuring PlumpJack wine pairings. Enjoy features such as smoked salmon deviled egg toast, steak and eggs, chocolate molten lava cake and $8 mimosas at brunch; or Allen Brothers filet mignon for $45 with premium wine pairings for $25 at dinner.
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
The steakhouse will be toasting to the occasion by offering complimentary engraved flasks filled with Maker's Mark Old Fashioneds from June 14-16, plus a special Bourbon Flight available throughout the weekend. Although usually closed, it will be open on Sunday for Father’s Day from 4 to 9 p.m.
Duck N Bao, multiple locations
With locations in Cypress, Memorial and Rice Village, Duck N Bao will offer each table a complimentary order of dumplings with the purchase of an entree.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, multiple locations
Eddie V’s is indulging Dad with an 11-ounce Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu Strip Steak, available exclusively in-restaurant for Father’s Day; plus a special pour of a limited-edition batch of Eddie V’s single barrel select Blanton’s Bourbon. As a gift from Eddie, Dad will receive a highly sought-after collectible Blanton’s topper by request. Eddie V’s will be open early for Father’s Day, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with live music in the V Lounge from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the full dinner menu available all day.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Etoile Cuisine et Bar will be open on Father’s Day offering a special brunch menu from award-winning Chef Philippe Verpiand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (plus dinner until 9 pm.). Dine on French onion soup, escargot, vanilla brioche pain perdu, and beef tenderloin with frites and au poivre sauce.
Feges BBQ, 8217 Long Point
Rocking indoor and outdoor seating, TVs and an enclosed play area for kiddos, the family-friendly Spring Branch location promises special treats for Dad all day alongside smokin' hot brisket, ribs, and pulled pork.
Georgia James, 3503 West Dallas
In addition to an ace menu of Texas steakhouse faves, Father’s Day features include a 22-ounce Cowboy Ribeye aged in smoked beef tallow for $115 and a Crawfish Oscar add-on for $22.
Hongdae 33, 9889 Bellaire
The AYCE Korean barbecue hot spot will offer BOGO beer and soju this Father’s Day, first come, first served.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer
Enjoy Hugo’s famous brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring regional Mexican brunch favorites alongside live music. Cost is $55 per person, $15 per child, plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Dinner is a la carte.
J-Bar-M Barbecue, 2201 Leeland
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., folks can get a Father’s Day beef rib plate special ($45) with mashed potatoes and gravy and fire-roasted spring onions, plus one domestic bottled beer. The beef ribs will be available for purchase by the pound ($36) with a la carte sides.
Jūn, 420 East 20th
Brunch is back at Jūn, starting on Father’s day and featuring family-style brunch. Reservations are encouraged, with walk-ins available at the counter and bar.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak
Kenny & Ziggy’s will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering its full menu and well as a dine-in only special. Get a 24-ounce Roumanian Steak with your choice of two sides plus a Father’s Day cocktail for $49.95 plus tax and gratuity.
Lyric Market, 411 Smith
Lyric Market is offering a WhistlePig Whiskey Flight for $30, featuring a tasting trio of Piggyback Rye, Piggyback Bourbon, and WhistlePig 10 Year, available June 14-16 at Lyric Bar.
Molina’s Cantina, 7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, 6300 FM 1463
Toast to Dad with $8.50 margaritas all day on Father’s Day available for dine-in.
Mutiny Wine Room, 1124 Usener
Enjoy a Father’s Day Steak and Bordeaux pairing: Painted Hills Farms Ribeye for two for $75; or go for Tasting flights of a left bank Bordeaux and a right bank Bordeaux, 3 ounces each of four glasses for $25. The specials are available June 14-16.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway
Dads get a complimentary, richly flavored Malaysian entree and pint of draft beer with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value. One free entree and beer per table, dine-in only.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
A la carte brunch features include fried Texas quail and grits, duck chilaquiles, short rib Benedict, rainbow trout and $2 mimosas with reservations from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner runs from 5 to 9 p.m. with Lodge favorites like bison tenderloin and lump blue crab cakes.
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway,1140 Eldridge
Sylvia’s is celebrating Father’s Day with a special, three-course menu ($34.95) in addition to its regular menu.
Toro Toro, 1300 Lamar
The Four Seasons Latin steakhouse presents a special prix-fixe dinner, served family-style for up to four guests, priced at $350. Enjoy smoked guacamole, 32-ounce tomahawk steak, lobster mac, potato three way, grilled asparagus, heirloom carrots and the restaurant’s famous La Bomba dessert, plus a bottle of Caymus Cabernet.
Treebeards, 9655 Katy Freeway
The Bunker Hill location is offering $2 Drafts for Dad, available all day.
The Union Kitchen, 9920 Gaston; 9955 Barker Cypress; 12538 Memorial; 23918 US-59 North; 3452 Ella
Enjoy Father’s Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with feature sfrom brisket deviled eggs and filet chimichurri eggs benny to a Banana Bread Old Fashioned.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park
The casual kitchen will offer a Mexican street food buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $42 per person and $15 per child.
Wild Oats, 1222 Witte
Families can enjoy a brunch spread on Father’s Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with all-you-can-eat selections from campechana, charred elote salad and mini cinnamon rolls and to chicken fried steak, wild boar shanks and biscuits and gravy.
Willie's Grill & Icehouse, multiple locations
Families can enjoy Single Stacker burgers for $8.99, the Double Stacker for $9.99, and the Hickory BBQ Double Bacon Stacker (two beef patties with double bacon) for $12.99.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Treat dad to an epic Oaxacan brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $55 per person/$15 per child and there will be live music from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16. If you have a restaurant to add, please send details to [email protected].