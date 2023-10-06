Cheer on The Astros with Postseason Food and Drink Specials

Navigation
October 6, 2023 4:30AM

You can expect cult favorite sports bar Christian's Tailgate to be rowdy with Astros fans this postseason. Photo by Becca Wright
The 2023 MLB postseason continues, and the entire city is abuzz as the Houston Astros are a huge part of the action. That includes Houston bars and restaurants, which are showing the games and offering grand slam food and drink deals for fans.

After earning a bye into the American League Division Series, the ‘Stros hit off their postseason run against the Minnesota Twins, with Game 1 this Saturday, October 7. See the full schedule, then throw on your 'Stros gear and pop into one of these spots to watch as the Astros get #Ready2Reign once more.

Chapman & Kirby, 2118 Lamar
Just a three minute ride from Minute Maid, the EaDo hotspot will be hosting watch parties for postseason games with specials including $25 beer buckets, plus weekly specials.

Christian’s Tailgate, multiple locations
Sporting locations across the city, the fan favorite sports bar and grill offers a $5 shot menu and array of Houston-themed cocktails, plus $20 game day buckets of beer.

Craft Pita, 1920 Fountain View, 5172 Buffalo Speedway
For as long as the Astros are playing in the postseason, Craft Pita is offering a buy two pints of spreads and get one free special, with spreads including hummus, beet hummus, spicy hummus, labneh and babaganoush. The promotion will be available for takeout or delivery only.

Dessert Gallery, 3600 Kirby
Dessert Gallery rocks hand-decorated butter cookies featuring assorted Astros designs for $4.95 each.
Flight Club, 3515 West Dallas https://flightclubdartsusa.com/houston/regent-square
The Social darts experience has a home game special. Whenever the Astros take the field at home, guests can indulge in any flatbread on the menu along with one draft beer of their choice for $10.
click to enlarge
FM Kitchen & Bar is ready to show the action on its shaded patio and air-conditioned indoor space.
Photo by Becca Wright
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd
Fans can watch the action in the cool interior or shaded, dog-friendly patio while enjoying Astros game-day specials including $5 Crawford Bock on draft, $20 Estrella Jalisco buckets; $4 all beef Astros Dogs; and $12 Astros cocktails. There’s also weekend brunch (Saturday–Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and happy hour (Monday–Friday, 3 to 6:30 p.m.).

Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
Throughout the entirety of the Astros run in the playoffs, Heights & Co. will feature specials including $1 off all beers; the ‘Stros Smash Burger (double patty, American cheese, house-made pickles, aioli, fries with spicy ketchup); Crush City Margarita (tequila, dreamsicle, agave, citrus); and complimentary beer with the purchase of a Brisket Grilled Cheese.

Jax Grill, 1613 Shepherd, 6510 South Rice
Jax Grill is giving fans 10 percent discount on their food bill when they wear ‘Stros gear during postseason games.

J-Bar-M Barbecue, 2201 Leeland
Happy Hour drink prices available all day, every day throughout the entire Astros postseason, including $5 frozen margs, capricious tendencies (a strawberry coconut cream cocktail) and watermelon ranch waters, plus $15 beer buckets.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton
The Mexican-American cocktail dive and kitchen will offers game day specials including Sunday brunch with brunch chango burgers, breakfast tacos, bloody marys and beer buckets starting at 11 a.m.; Dollar Dog Night on Tuesdays, featuring $1 hotdogs with a variety of toppings or the $4 Perro en Fuego Dog hit with Flaming Hot Cheetos. Happy hour runs from 4-7 p.m., Monday thru Friday and the bar is loaded with TVs both inside and out.
Brooke Viggiano
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

