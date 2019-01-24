Tales From The Top Shelf: Poitín

Ah, the tasty moonshine of Ireland. Enjoyed as a sipper or a shooter, Poitín, at its bones is smooth, strong and floral in both flavor and scent. Sarah Cuneo, beverage director for Poitín Bar & Kitchen, features this versatile spirit all over the cocktail menu from the brunch michelada hybrid “Hare-o-Dog,” to a play on the gin and tonic, “P&T,” to the earthy, “Monk’s Mushroom.” “Not only is Poitín easy to work with, it boasts a uniqueness in both flavor and history.”

Pronounced “potcheen,” it meant “water of life” to the Christian monks who first began distilling the spirit in the sixth century. Though their new home was strikingly beautiful it also turned out to be kind of cold as well as rumored to have been inhabited by werewolves. What to do, what to do. While a correlation between the two isn’t exactly proven, upon arriving they decided to make some alcohol—and fast.