 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
4
Poitín can be found all over the beverage menu at Poitín Bar & Kitchen.
Poitín can be found all over the beverage menu at Poitín Bar & Kitchen.
Photo by Amanda Calderon

Tales From The Top Shelf: Poitín

Kate McLean | January 24, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Ah, the tasty moonshine of Ireland. Enjoyed as a sipper or a shooter, Poitín, at its bones is smooth, strong and floral in both flavor and scent. Sarah Cuneo, beverage director for Poitín Bar & Kitchen, features this versatile spirit all over the cocktail menu from the brunch michelada hybrid “Hare-o-Dog,” to a play on the gin and tonic, “P&T,” to the earthy, “Monk’s Mushroom.” “Not only is Poitín easy to work with, it boasts a uniqueness in both flavor and history.”

Pronounced “potcheen,” it meant “water of life” to the Christian monks who first began distilling the spirit in the sixth century. Though their new home was strikingly beautiful it also turned out to be kind of cold as well as rumored to have been inhabited by werewolves. What to do, what to do. While a correlation between the two isn’t exactly proven, upon arriving they decided to make some alcohol—and fast.

Continue Reading

Remember in the 1600s when the English were pissing everyone off and totally desperate for booze? Well, SOMEBODY went and told them about what the Irish were making and typical seventeenth century England decided they’d take it AND make them pay a tax. The Irish were like “what moonshine,” and totally denied its existence which threw King Charles into a fit thus outlawing it all together. Pretty dramatic, though the Irish were like “whatever” as they continued to stealthily stoke copper still fires under the cover of foggy nights. Poitín quickly became a symbol of defiance and liberation—a good old-fashioned middle finger to the English. It wasn’t until 1997 that the ban was lifted.

Whereas Irish whiskey can be thrown under the same umbrella as Bourbon and Scotch, Poitín, as described by Ian Tucker owner of Poitín Bar & Kitchen, is “uniquely Irish.” Interestingly, it isn’t required to be produced in Ireland and there are Irish distillers, like Ollie Mulligan with Great Wagon Road Distillery, making it stateside. With the tradition of how being passed down through generations the process has remained well kept. Poitín can be made from many things—barley, malted barley, potatoes, even beets, sugar, wheat, whatever was available when times got tough. Often unaged, Poitín on today’s market is typically distilled three times.

“Part of the rejuvenation of Poitín is because of the explosion of the cocktail scene in Ireland, the explosion of the cocktail scene everywhere. If you go to the bars [there], they all have multiple Poitín cocktails.” Tucker is also owner of the award-winning cocktail bar The Exchequer in his hometown of Dublin.

Taking a shot of Mad March Hare, an Irish Poitín “quietly distilled in Ireland,” is an excellent place to start.  Sláinte!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: