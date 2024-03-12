Celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day with Green Booze, Irish Grub and More

St. Patrick's Day is coming up on Sunday, March 17, and Houston bars and restaurants are ready to celebrate with perfect Guinness pints and corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew and green beer, and weekend-long shenanigans with bagpipers, Irish dancers and more.
B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington
B.B. Lemon’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration goes from the top o’ the mornin’ to close with eats, drinks and live entertainment from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Party-goers can enjoy Irish dancers, bag pipers, green beer and drink specials from Whiskey distillery’s William Grant and Tullamore D.E.W., a festive photobooth and rainbow balloon installation, and new items like the Fat Tire Beer Brat and Giant Pretzel with pimento and beer cheese dip.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Dress in green for Backstreet's Sunday St. Patty'sss Brunch, featuring live jazz and drink specials from Irish Coffee with cinnamon and orange-scented whipped cream to an Irish Old Fashioned.
Bar Louie, multiple locations
Enojy St. Patrick’s Day drink and food specials available at locations across Houston, including Katy, Friendswood, Sugar Land and the Woodlands. Deals include $3 Green Beer Drafts, $4 Jameson and $5 Guinness all weekend long from Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17, plus specials like the Irish Old Fashioned, Reuben Sandwich and more.
Candente, 4306 Yoakum
Candente’s margarita of the month is The Spicy Duende, aka The Spicy Leprechaun, made with Socorro Blanco Tequila, midori, lime juice, pineapple juice, sliced fresh jalapeno and a dash of fire water.
Christian's Tailgate, 2820 White Oak, 2000 Bagby
The Heights and Midtown locations will both be participating in St. Patty’s Day pub crawls, featuring $2 Jell-O shots, $5 Shamrock Margaritas and $7 Irish Car Bombs.
Common Bond, multiple locations
The bakery will offfer Irish Whiskey Macarons with milk chocolate Bailey's ganache in a green shell at all Common Bond locations from March 1–17.
Eight Row Flint Heights, 1039 Yale
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a live DJ from 6 to 10 p.m., plus Guinness and Paddy’s Old Irish Whiskey specials.
EZ’s Liquor Lounge, 3302 White Oak
This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, EZ’s is throwing a parking lot party on March 16 and 17. Saturday kicks off at 11 a.m., featuring a local bagpipe band in the afternoon and Western Jelly playing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., plus all-day Guinness and Tullamore D.E.W drink specials. The festivities continue on Sunday for a daytime event with drink specials.
FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd
Sip $4 draft green beer or make it a combo with a $10 Green Beer and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey Boilermakers.
Griff's at Velvet Oak Tavern, 2221 West Alabama
Local institution Griff's is taking its o.g. St. Patty's Day block party to Velvet Oak Tavern, with a two-day festival on March 16-17. Saturday will be an all-day Irish Crawfish Boil with live music featuring the ever-popular Zydeco Bulls on an outdoor stage; and Sunday will bring bands, Irish dancers, DJs, leprechauns and festival food and drink, including Guinness and green beer.
Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen, 1329 East Broadway
Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen is gearing up for a St. Patrick's Day celebration with themed decor, crawfish and special green beer on tap.
Heights & Co., 1343 Yale
Sip the “Spring Leprechaun'' cocktail, made with rum, lemon, lime, stone fruit and a drop of coloring to make it green. Other green options include a green beer for $4 and the popular Mini Hulk Smash for $13 and featuring bourbon, basil, ginger and lemongrass.
Home Run Dugout, 1220 Grand West Boulevard
Live music will be featured at the venue on Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, with a special St. Patrick’s Day party and Corgi Races on Sunday, March 17 at noon.
Irish Pub Kenneally's, 2111 South Shepherd
Open since 1983, Kenneally’s will be hosting its 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration “under the tent," rocking live music all day; a special menu including its famous stew, homemade Guinness bread and corned beef sandwiches; and a special appearance by Irish stepdancers and bagpipers.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak
Kenny & Ziggy’s is offering its Corned Beef & Cabbage plate and beer combo, available all St. Patty's Day long for $25.95.
King's BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester
Hit this two-day, fully decorated and themed bash for all-day beer specials, Irish whiskey and shotski specials, live music and giveaways, and a special St. Paddy's menu.
Kirby Ice House, 3333 Eastside, 1015 Gessner, 1700 Lake Robbins
Stop by any Kirby Ice House for green beer all day and $4 Jameson shots from 7 p,m. until close. And for sports fans, every TV in the house will be tuned in to March Madness on St. Patrick’s Day.
The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill, 4702 Ennis
Fans can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with $5 green beer, $7 Jameson and $7 green tea shots, and watch the NCAA March Madness Selection Day.
McIntyre’s Downtown, 901 Commerce
The downtown outpost of McIntyre’s will host its third annual St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza, inviting folks to enjoy green beer, frozen green margaritas and frozen Irish coffees, and two days of live music and fun on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
Guests are invited to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day on Pier 6’s gorgeous water-front patio, with a party rocking live music and entertainment and a featured Jameson Lemonade alongside chefs Joe Cervantez and Lexy Garcia’s menu of fresh-caught, tide-to-table fare.
POST Houston, 401 Franklin
On Saturday, March 16, the 62nd Annual Houston St. Patrick's Parade will kick off from POST starting at noon. Post will be hosting a St. Patty's Day from noon to 4 p.m.. featuring an outdoor curated market, games, balloon artists, face painting, Irish folk dancing and a ticketed U2 Tribute Band Rooftop Concert (tickets $20–$160) on the Skylawn from 8 to 10 p.m.
Private Client, 2118 Lamar
The cocktail lounge next to EaDo's Chapman & Kirby will open at noon with decor, accessories and food and drink specials from $5 Green Tea and Green Jell-O shots to $10 Irish Old Fashioneds featuring Teeling Irish Whiskey, plus a $25 brunch buffet with Lucky Charms, french toast, chicken tenders, bacon and a potato scramble.
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant, 2000 Lyons
Saint A’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration returns with a day full of shenanigans, pub grub and beer, inlcuding two specialties on draft while supplies last – Saint A’s dry stout Irish Hello and its Irish Coffee Porter aged in Irish Whiskey Barrels. Enjoy live entertainment from Pipe Fooligan with drums and bagpipes, Jared Gibb with pub songs and covers, Clann Kelly with Irish folk dancing and Das Ist Slainte with high-energy Irish tunes; plus the annual Donegal Beard Growing Competition at 3 p.m. and a Lucky Leprechaun hunt with plush leprechauns hidden throughout the beer garden.
Truck Yard, 2118 Lamar
On Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, the fun-loving hangout invites folks to dress in green and enjoy its all-day St. Patrick’s Day party, featuring Irish beer, Irish fare and food trucks, and “tunes that will make you Riverdance like nobody's business.”
Urban South Brewery, 1201 Oliver
The brewery will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day from 1 to 6 p.m., rocking beer specials, themed cocktails, face painting, a bounce house and a holiday favorite, green beer.