Late Night: Taconmadre

Apart from Equinox River Oaks, no food truck houses richer, juicier proteins than Taconmadre. Small corn tortillas about four inches in diameter get doubled up and stuffed with choice of barbacoa, tripa (tripe), pastor (pork), chicharron, pollo (chicken), fajita (beef), and trompo (rotisserie red pork); two for $3. Flour tortillas are an option too, of course (two for $4.50.)

Tacos are served with choice of cilantro or white onion—get both. They also come side-saddled with a small cup of charro beans, a pouch of tomatillo salsa, and a lime wedge on the side. The salsa pouch has a pointy tip with a knot tied into the other side. To open without looking like a total gringo: bite the pointy tip. Too little of an opening and it doesn’t work, too much and it squirts all over the face so, until this skill feels second nature, proceed with caution. Next, spit the miniscule piece of plastic on the floor somewhere. I’m serious that’s how it’s done— sea turtles called; they said it’s fine.