Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat for Charity

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Houston Restaurant Weeks
All weekend (and month) long
Houston Restaurant Weeks is back, running now through Monday, September 3, and raising money for The Houston Food Bank. More than 250 area restaurants are expected to participate this year — including longtime favorites like Hugo's and Café Annie and to exciting newcomers like Fig & Olive, International Smoke and Poitín. Each will be offering prix fixe meals for brunch ($20), lunch ($20), and/or dinner ($35-$45), and every meal sold will aid local hunger relief charities.
Wurstfest at King's Biergarten and King’s BierHaus
All weekend (and month) long
1329 East Broadway; 2044 East T C Jester
King’s Biergarten and King’s BierHaus have launched the annual all-you-can-eat sausage festival, Wurstfest, running all month long and offering endless sausages for $9.95 (traditional varieties) or $12.95 (for a mix of exotic, vegan and traditional sausages). Here's how it works: Visit King's Biergarten in Pearland or King's BierHaus in the Heights during the month of August, choose between only traditional sausages or all varieties. Customers will get three sausages at a time, and select additional sausages once they sit down All sausages are served with bread slices and there are more than 15 sausages to choose from, from spicy kielbasa and scharfe kase wurst (hot cheese sausage) to smoked alligator and blueberry wild boar.
Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan’s of Houston
Friday, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
3300 Smith
Learn the art of Creole at a Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan’s of Houston. The presented menu includes deviled crab-stuffed mirliton, Creole-spiced redfish with jambalaya, and a bananas Foster-style, cream cheese-stuffed crepe. Cost is $150 per couple, plus tax and gratuity.
Eggs for Days at Aqui
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
520 Westheimer
Local personality Dayne and Aqui are teaming up for a drag brunch experience to benefit the Montrose Center. Chicago queens Soju and Eva Young will be joining some of the city’s favorite locals to serve looks, DJ Bran Snaq will keep the room dancing, and the team at Aqui will be serving up a special set menu and drink specials through the afternoon. The show starts at 1 p.m. Reservations can be at 713-360-7834 or via Open Table (part of the dining room will be available for walk-ins).
‘80s Rock Brunch at Axelrad
Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
1517 Alabama
She Squared will be hosting an ‘80s-themed brunch in the beer garden, featuring complimentary mimosas, Cajun-style brunch eats, ‘80s rock music and a “Best Dressed” competition. Come dressed to impress and ready to party. Tickets are $35, with proceeds from the event going toward the S.H.E. Squared, "Future Female Leaders" scholarship fund.
