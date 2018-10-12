Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Up at the Houston Korean and Italian Festivals

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Houston Italian Festival at the University of St. Thomas

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3800 Montrose

The Italian Cultural & Community Center will host the 40th Houston Italian Festival on the grounds of the University of St. Thomas all weekend long. The 2018 theme for Festa Italiana is “One Community, Many Cultures,” celebrating the diversity of Houston and Texas as a whole with festival features pasta eating contests, grape stomps, activities and cooking classes for children, wine and craft beer tastings, and everything from film screenings and Italian language classes to DJ Italia performances and marionette puppet shows. Admission is $8 for adults and free for children 12 and under; and free Thursday all day and Friday until 4 p.m. Discounted admission tickets and reservations for festival activities and food and beverage packages can be bought on Eventbrite.

Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival in Downtown Conroe

Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

101 South Main, Conroe

Now in its 29th year, you can hit this family-friendly festival to get your full of live music and traditional Cajun eats, from fried catfish and boudin links to Cajun nachos and crawfish etouffee. The day also features arts and craft vendors, a professional carnival, the annual Catfish Pageant and a KidZone area. Tickets are available for $12 online and $12 at the entry gates throughout the duration of the festival (free for children 12 and under). Bring two or more canned goods to any of the entry gates to receive $1 off any single day ticket to the festival. VIP passes are available.

Korean Festival Houston at Discovery Green

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1500 McKinney

Held in the beautiful Discovery Green, the tenth annual Korean Festival Houston expects more than 35,000 visitors. Guests can expect a tasting zone and folk village with merchant vendors and festival eats from local favorites including Coreanos, Oh My Gogi! and Paik’s Noodle, plus live music, arts and crafts, martial arts demos and dance performances. Admission is free.

The Great Texas Mac & Cheese Festival at Saengerfest Park

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

2314 Strand

Presented by Yaga's Kidz Klub, The Great Texas Mac & Cheese Festival will take place in Galveston’s Saengerfest Park. Highlights include a Kid’s Mac & Cheese Cooking Contest, tastings prepared by local chefs, The Greatest Cheesy Chef Challenge and public judging, and The Great Noodle Skadoodle, a carb-loaded stroll along The Strand. General admission is $12.

Brenner’s Wine Fest at Brenner's on the Bayou

Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.

1 Birdsall

Brenner's on the Bayou hosts its annual fall Wine Fest, offering locals the opportunity to sample a wide variety of award-winning and eclectic wines alongside delicious chef-crafted bites, live music and views of the picturesque Buffalo Bayou. Tickets are $89 presale and $99 day of, or $150 for VIP. The event is 21-and-up.