Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Brats and Biers at King's Oktoberfest

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

King’s Oktoberfest at King’s BierHaus

Friday through Sunday

2044 East T C Jester

King's Oktoberfest is coming to a close at King’s BierHaus this weekend. Party goers can partake in fun events like the Bavarian Strongman Competition, Oktoberfest photobooths, a beer pong competition, live music, local vendors and craftsmen, and adult carnival games from Bavarian bull riding and jousting to a celebrity dunking booth. Of course, there will also be a variety of wursts, smoked ribs, eight-hour roasted turkey legs, German chocolate cake and biers. General admission tickets are $10 for single day pass and $20 for a weekend pass. A portion of proceeds from this year’s Oktoberfest festivities will benefit The Sitter Foundation, which was launched shortly after Hurricane Harvey and supports families who have experienced sudden tragedies.

Night Market at Asia Society Texas Center

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.

1370 Southmore

Head to the Asia Society Texas Center for its annual, free and family-friendly Night Market, where you can enjoy after-hours access to two new exhibitions, live music, a curated selection of food, home goods, art and apparel from local artisans, a Japanese-style carnival, and a ticketed beer garden with special culinary offerings. The lineup of eateries includes spots like Breaking Bao, Diced Poke, Casian King, Foreign Policy Food Truck, Rice Cuisine, Spicy Bear and Teacup Café.

Freight Train Food Truck Festival at Tomball’s Depot Plaza

Saturday, gates open at 11 a.m.

201 South Elm

The third annual Freight Train Food Truck Festival is rolling into Tomball’s Depot Plaza , offering both familiar and new taste sensations, live music from two stages and plenty of fun. Vendors include BestDamn Nachos, El Guajillo, Friohanna, Good Dog Hot Dogs, Kreole Soul, Ray’s Texas Smoke Barbecue and The Waffle Bus, to name a few. There will also be a “Pour Patio” offering live entertainment from Brenda Guy and the Robert Hartye Band along with a variety of adult beverages from Karbach Brewing, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Bogle, Constellation, Palm Bay and the Wine Group. Admission and parking are free.

Houston Zombie Walk Halloween Festival in the Heights

Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.

300 block of 19th

The 8th annual Houston Halloween Fest will feature fright-filled entertainment for the entire family, with live music, beer gardens, artist and business vendors, food trucks, a costume contest and a large kids zone with fun activities including a pumpkin patch, carnival games, spin art, trick-or-treating and a kids costume contest. General admission tickets are $10.

Baos & Brews at Holler Brewing Co.

Sunday, 1 to 7 p.m.

2206 Edwards

Holler Brewing Co. has teamed up with local favorite food truck, Breaking Bao, to offer a special Baos & Brews pairing menu. The $20 menu gets you a mini flight of three beers, three bao and a commemorative pint glass (while supplies last). Tickets can be purchased on the spot at either register on the day of the event.