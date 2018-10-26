Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Unlimited Tacos at Tacolandia

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Chef Series and Fall Festival at Urban Harvest Farmers Market

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon

2752 Buffalo

Urban Harvest is launching a quarterly Chef Series at its Saturday Farmers Market, beginning this weekend. Chef Olivier Ciesielski from Avondale Food & Wine will be demonstrating how to prepare Butternut Squash Ravioli using seasonal produce from market vendors, and patrons can take home a recipe card to recreate the dish in their home kitchens. The demo coincides with Urban Harvest’s Fall Festival, which will feature children’s activities including googly-eyed gourds and a fall harvest scavenger bingo with market farmers.

Tacolandia at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou

Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.

105 Sabine

Featuring unlimited taco samples and plenty of good times, our fourth annual Tacolandia will overlook the Houston skyline at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou. This year's taco extravaganza has already confirmed vendors from Berryhill Hot Tamales and Hugo's to La Calle and La Fisheria. Tickets are $35 ($45 day of) for general admission, $75 ($85 day of) for VIP, and $25/ticket with the Fiesta with Your Friends four-pack offer. Guests must be 21-and-up.

Monrose Pub Crawl

Saturday, 6 p.m. to Midnight

Westheimer, between Dunlavy and Montrose

The cult favorite Montrose Pub Crawl is back for its 12th year, hitting ten bars and restaurants between Dunlavy and Montrose on Westheimer from 6 p.m. to midnight. This year’s lineup includes Brasil, Poison Girl, La Grange, Pistolero’s, Boondocks, Stone’s Throw, Catbirds, Present Company, Slick Willie’s, and El Real Tex-Mex, with an awesome after-party at The Burger Joint. As always, there will be no covers and no tickets, plus live DJs spinning all night long and prizes awarded for best outfits at each stop. A portion of the crawl’s drink sales will be donated to the Houston Area Women’s Center.

Heights Fright Night

Saturday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Heights Fright Night is back, and this year it’s stopping at Heights bars Johnny's Gold Brick, Lei Low, Big Star, Bobcat Teddy's, Eight Row Flint and Wicklow Heights. Get dressed in your best Halloween Costume and enjoy our complimentary shuttles between the bars beginning at 8 p.m., plus costume contests, bar themes, drink specials, DJs and live music.

Day of the Dead Brunch at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3601 Kirby

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, is celebrating the Day of the Dead by adding a Dia de los Muertos dessert spread to its legendary brunch buffet ($32 per person). Guests can expect sweets such as calabaza en dacha, pan de muerto, jamoncillos y dulce de cajeta, frutas cristalizados, cocada, atoles de guayaba y camote, dulce de guayaba and calaveritas de dulce. For reservations, call 832-831-9940.