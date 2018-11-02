Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Enjoy a Day of the Dead Brunch

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Grand Opening Celebration at The Rustic

Friday through Sunday

1836 Polk

Located next to the George R. Brown Convention Center, Dallas import The Rustic will bring its live music, comfort eats, and Texas soul to Houston starting this weekend. The epic celebration will feature a lineup of local artists performing throughout the weekend, with Dallas singer-songwriter Ryan Berg performing on Friday and during the Jam & Toast Brunch on Saturday (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The five-piece Houston-based band, The Powell Brothers, will take the stage after brunch and perform their Americana tunes from 4 to 6 p.m., and A.J. LeGrand will be finishing out the night with genres from soul to blues and folk beginning at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, guests are invited to gather for a Friendsgiving Jam & Toast Brunch with live music by Houston-based singer-songwriter Nathan Quick from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the spirit of giving, The Rustic will donate 100 percent of the proceeds made the brunch to the Houston Food Bank.

Day of the Dead at Cuchara

Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.

214 Fairview

Join Cuchara for a magical night devoted to Day of the Dead in Michoacán, featuring Michoacán food and drink specials, Catrina face painting, Day of the Dead inspired crafts, pan de muertos, live music, and a live Aztec dancers performance. Note: the bar only welcomes guests 21 and older.

Day of the Dead Brunch at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1814 Washington

Head to B&B Butchers’ upstairs dining room and rooftop patio for a festive Day of the Dead brunch, featuring live music, face painting, Mexico City-inspired brunch dishes (think pan de muerto, huevos divorciados, molletes and chilaquiles), Patrón specialty cocktails and swag. There is no cost to attend and guests can order off the entire brunch menu in addition to the special dishes. Call 713-862-1814 to reserve a table.

Salamat 2018: Houston Filipino Street Festival at Rice University Stadium

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Greenbriar Lot

Head to the Rice University Greenbriar Lot for the annual Houston Filipino Street Festival, where you can expect a variety of food, drinks, entertainment, vendors and activities for the entire family. Early bird entrance tickets can be purchased for $4.

Le Dîner en Blanc

Sunday, time and location TBA

International sensation Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to Houston for the fourth year, with this year’s chic pop-up picnic happening on this weekend at a time to be announced. As always, the event will take place in a new secret location. Guests can register online for $41, plus a $9 membership fee.