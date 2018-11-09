Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Katy's Favorite Sushi Restaurant Pops Up in the Loop

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Saturday Morning Bake Sale featuring chef Kevin Kobayashi at Fluff Bake Bar

Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon (or until sold out)

314 Gray

Set your alarm for the Saturday Morning Bake Sale at Fluff Bake Bar, when Ramen Tatsu-Ya chef Kevin Kobayashi will be teaming up with Fluff owner and pastry whiz Rebecca Masson to serve up some fantastic morning treats. Look out for chashu kolache with scallions and beni shoga; brisket bao with coleslaw, pickled jalapeños, Japanese mayo and bbq sauce; and coffee kouign-amann and matcha cream.

Wing-A-Rama at POST Houston

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

401 Franklin.

At the first annual Wing-A-Rama, attendees can rate and enjoy unlimited wing tastings (while supplies last) from over 20 of Houston’s best chefs and restaurants, all competing for titles of “Best Chicken Wings” and “Best Chicken Wing Inspired Dish.” Guests can also expect a flaming hot chicken wing-eating contest for ten brave contestants, an exclusive VIP section and appearances from the Houston Astros and Houston Dynamo. Tickets are $15 for general admission.

The Oxtail Mash Up at Project Row Houses

Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m.

2521 Holman

The Oxtail Mash Up culinary competition will bring together some of Houston’s favorite chefs, bartenders, and sommeliers for an evening of food and drink in the garden of the Project Row Houses. The evening will feature stellar oxtail creations from each chef, Caribbean-inspired cocktails crafted by talented bartenders and wines from local sommeliers. Competing chefs Dawn Burrell of Kulture, Greg Gatlin of include Gatlin’s BBQ, and Jonny Rhodes of Indigo, to name a few. Tickets start at $55 and a percentage of proceeds will benefit Cell Anemia at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar Pop Up at NAM Eatery

Sunday, 1 to 7 p.m.

502 East 20th

Get a taste of Tobiuo Sushi & Bar without leaving the loop. Chef Mike Lim and the Tobiuo Sushi & Bar crew will be popping up at NAM Eatery, taking over the kitchen and dishing out a variety of eats, from shrimp tempura udon and flame-seared foie gras to premium nigiri sets.

Sunday Supper at The Grove

Sunday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

1611 Lamar

It’s the final Sunday Supper of the season at The Grove, overlooking the beautiful Discovery Green. The series will culminate in a nostalgic supper featuring curated wines and a chef-driven menu including osso buco with tomato ragu and fig and walnut conserve with ricotta and honey. Dinner is $100 per person and includes wine pairings, a welcome cocktail, valet tax and gratuity.