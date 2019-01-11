 


Discover Madeira wines (and tack on some "bologney" with smoked cheese and crackers) at Public Services Wine & Whisky.
Photo by Phaedra Cook

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Take a Class at Public Services Wine & Whisky

Brooke Viggiano | January 11, 2019 | 4:30am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

PPK Pop-Up at Kirby Ice House
Friday, 5 to 9 p.m
3333 Eastside

Get a first taste of Peli Peli Kitchen’s newly revamped menu (available at PPK beginning Monday, January 21), which will focus on real-deal Peri Peri chicken and seafood. The team will be popping up and showing off its goods at Kirby Ice House every Friday in January. Guests can dig into peri peri wings, peri peri quarter chicken and flat fries with jerky (biltong) seasoning from new chef and operator, Ryan Stewart.

BCO Farmer’s Market Bike Ride
Saturday, 8 a.m
3106 White Oak

Join Bayou City Outdoors for a free farmer’s market bike ride, beginning with a leisurely coffee at Onion Creek. After the caffeine kicks in, the ride will cruise through markets that everything from fresh produce, sauces, and jams to freshly-baked bread. The 12- to 15-mile ride lasts about three hours, so bring plenty of water and don’t forget a backpack to carry your goodies home.

Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival at SpindleTap Brewery
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10622 Hirsch

Test your spice tolerance at the 2019 Hops n' Hot Sauce Festival, featuring a variety of seriously fiery offerings, expect craft beers, food trucks, live music, a kids zone and the third annual Hot Pepper Eating Contest. Tickets are $10 at the door and free for kids under 12.

Wine Class: Madeira 102 at Public Services Wine & Whisky
Saturday, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Travis

Public Services Wine & Whisky’s next class will move beyond the basics of Madeira, showcasing more unusual styles and plenty of old vintage bottlings while going deeper into the history and production process. Cost is $75 per person. After class, get Madeira cobblers extremely old Madeiras at cost for happy hour. 

Siren Chili Cook Off 2019 at Cottonwood
Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.
3422 North Shepherd

The Psych Ward Sirens roller derby team will be hosting a chili cook-off, bake sale, craft sale and silent auction at Cottonwood. Pay $10 for a spoon and you’ll be treated to all-you-can-eat chili.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

