Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Conquer the Chili Quest and Beer Fest

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest at The Strand

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

23rd and Strand

The tenth annual Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest will kick off with a party at Yaga’s Café, 2314 Strand, on Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, the festivities include beer and chili tastings, a 5K fun run, washer tournament, merchant walkabout and Jackpot Margarita Contest, with vendors opening at 10 a.m. and chili sampling beginning at noon. Get tickets for $12 to $40.

Gumbo Cook-Off and Whiskey & Cigar Social at Barge 295

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (gumbo); 3 to 6:30 p.m. (whiskey)

2613 1/2 East NASA

Gumbo cooks and whiskey aficionados will want to head to floating bar and grill, Barge 295, as it hosts two back-to-back events this Saturday. Things kick off with its first annual Gumbo Cook-Off, featuring scratch-made pots of creole magic, at 11 a.m., and the fun continues with the Whiskey & Cigar Social beginning at 3 p.m. Barge will team up with some of biggest names in whiskey and bourbon, pairing reps with cigar shops for an afternoon of sipping and puffing.

Marathon Watch Party at Urban Eats

Sunday, beginning at 7 a.m.

3414 Washington

Wake up early and cheer on the runners at a Marathon Watch Party at Urban Eats. The neighborhood spot will be serving a menu of artisan breakfast sandwiches, pastries and free coffee refills to help everyone stay warm, with its full brunch menu at 10 a.m.

"Chef's Table" Dinner Series at Broken Barrel

Sunday, 5 p.m

1950 Hughes Landing

Guests are invited to enjoy a five-course dining experience at the "Chef's Table" Dinner Series at Broken Barrel. Observe and learn while drinking wine and enjoying chef Hilda Ysusi’s newest dishes for $80 per person, including 20-percent gratuity and tax. Call 281-719-8542.

MLK Day Brunch at the Rustic

Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1836 Polk

The Rustic Houston will be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. with a special MLK Monday Brunch offering. Guests can expect a live performance from Max Finn at 12:30 p.m., along with kitchen’s family-style “jam + toast” brunch. Dig into shareables like cheese and fruit, country baked eggs, butchershop skillets, hot chicken and Challah French toast for $16.95 per person.