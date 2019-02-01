Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Make it a Super Beefy Sunday

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Galveston Restaurant Week

All weekend long

Running daily through Sunday, February 10, the island-style Galveston Restaurant Week features a lineup of local eateries offering two and three-course meals for a cause: helping Access Care of Coastal Texas provide nutritious weekly lunches to persons with HIV or AIDS. This year’s lineup of restaurants includes favorites like BLVD. Seafood, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Gaido’s, Riondo’s, Number 13 and Olympia Grill. Two and/or three-course dinners will be priced between $20 and $35; and two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10 and $20. See the entire roster of participating restaurants online.

Lunar New Year at Poitín

Friday, 5 p.m.

2313 Edwards

Celebrate the Year of the Pig with Poitín’s Lunar New Year themed dinner, in collaboration with Khoi BBQ. Guests can expect family-style eats, including smoked pork shoulder with rice and mung bean, goi with smoked sausage, Vietnamese head cheese, water spinach with crispy pork belly, and young jack fruit sticky rice. Purchase tickets ($70) and see the entire menu on Eventbrite.

Houston Creole Heritage Festival at Discovery Green

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1500 McKinney

It’s all about good food, good music, and good times at the sixth annual Houston Creole Heritage Festival. The day kicks off with the float-filled Mardi Gras Parade at 9 a.m. at Bell and Chenevert, followed by an all-day festival celebrating the cultural richness of Creole heritage. Festival goers can expect local vendors, tasty food trucks and a stage filled with Creole musical acts. General admission tickets are $15.

Super Beef Sunday at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Head to Saint Arnold for the sixth annual Super Beef Sunday, featuring the legendary Louie Mueller Barbecue and local joints Eddie O’s Texas Barbecue and Eaker Barbecue. The bbq spots will be preparing and serving smoked meats for you to enjoy alongside Saint A’s beer. As in years past, Louie Mueller BBQ will have pre-wrapped whole brisket and beef ribs available for pre-purchase (at the time of your ticket purchase). The event runs until 2 p.m., but do your best to arrive by at least 12:30 so you can try all of the different items the pitmasters will have to offer. Tickets are $50 per person and include tastings from all three bbq joints, beer and a commemorative pint glass.

Industry Pot Luck at Eight Row Flint

Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m.

1039 Yale

Eight Row Flint’s third annual industry potluck brings the fun this Super Bowl Sunday. Agricole Hospitality cooks will come with all kinds of deliciousness to share, and guests are invited to bring a dish and join the party. Other specials include all-day happy hour, meaning $3 beers (Eureka Heights Wicket Awesome ESB, Buffalo Bayou Sam's Daily, Live Oak Hefeweizen, Art Car IPA, Lonestar), $6 cocktails (Old Fashioned, Margarita rocks and frozen, Eight Row Mule) and $7 wine (Chenin Blanc or Pinot Noir).