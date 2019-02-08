Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Taste All the Gumbo at a Gumbo Smackdown

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Galveston Restaurant Week

All weekend long

Galveston Restaurant Week comes to a close this weekend, with a lineup of local eateries offering two and three-course meals for a cause: helping Access Care of Coastal Texas provide nutritious weekly lunches to persons with HIV or AIDS. This year’s lineup of restaurants includes favorites like BLVD. Seafood, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, Gaido’s, Riondo’s, Number 13 and Olympia Grill. Two and/or three-course dinners will be priced between $20 and $35; and two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10 and $20. See the entire roster of participating restaurants online.

Saturday Morning Bake Sale at Fluff Bake Bar

Saturday, 10 a.m.

314 Gray

Victorian’s Barbecue is on deck for Fluff Bake Bar’s next Saturday Morning Bake Sale, offering treats from tri-tip breakfast sammys on pretzel rolls to homemade pop tarts and pulled pork honey croissants. Get the goods from 10 a.m. until sold out.

Rory Miggins Irish Music Festival & Stew Cook-Off at Lucky’s Pub

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

801 St. Emanuel

The 13th annual Rory Miggins Irish Music Festival & Stew Cook-Off will take place at Lucky’s Pub, with cook-off teams competing in number of categories, alongside bagpipers, live music, Irish dancers, face-painters, vendors and more. There is a $10 entry fee at the door (free for children under 12) and the event is rain or shine. All proceeds benefit the 60th Annual Houston St. Patrick’s parade, taking place on Saturday, March 16.

Houstonia Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

15958 City Walk

Back for its sixth year, the Gumbo Smackdown will feature endless drinks, entertainment, and of course, loads of gumbo. This year’s lineup of competitors includes chefs from Eunice, Field & Tides, Saint Arnold, The Rouxpour, Ouisie’s Table, Bayou Boys Po Boys and more. Guests can taste and vote for their favorite gumbo, then hang around to see who takes home the coveted People’s and Judges’ Choice trophies at the end of the day. Tickets are $45 (including all food and drink) and the event is 21-and-up.

Chocolate & Wine Tasting at Camerata at Paulie’s

Saturday, 1 to 2 p.m.

834 Westheimer

Camerata at Paulie's is collaborating with Annie Rupani of Cacao and Cardamom for a chocolate and wine tasting. Rupani will the tasters through the chocolate-making process while Camerata's general manager, Chris Poldoian, discusses comparative styles of dessert wine. Guests will taste five different single-origins chocolates as well as signature chocolate pieces alongside a hand-picked mix of oxidized, botrytized and aromatized wines. Tickets are $50 per person.