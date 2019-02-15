Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Pig Out at Cochon555

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Saint Arnold Mardi Gras Pub Crawl on White Oak

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

Little Woodrow’s (start), 2631 White Oak

Onion Creek (end), 3106 White Oak

Saint A’s fan-favorite pub crawl will bring a Mardi Gras twist to the bars White Oak, beginning with a punch card pickup at Little Woodrow’s between 2 and 3 p.m. Stops on the list include BB’s Tex-Orleans, Bobcat Teddy’s, Public House, Christian’s Tailgate, and finally, Onion Creek, where those who finish be rewarded with a commemorative pint glass and after-party at 6 p.m.

Lunar New Year and Dim Sum Pop-Up at Southside Espresso

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

904 Westheimer

Dumpling Haus will host its first pop-up at Southside Espresso, celebrating Chinese New Year with a few special traditional new year dishes and some regular favorites. Nosh on New Year sweet rice cakes, radish cake (luo bo gao), pan fried dumplings (shaped like early Chinese currency representing wealth), glass noodles (to represent longevity), Chinese broccoli and red chili wontons, plus pot of tea options to complete the dim sum experience.

Rodeo Clown Roundup at Karbach Brewing Co.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m. (8 a.m. run)

2032 Karbach

With rodeo season just around the corner and to celebrate, Karbach Brewing Co. is hosting its annual Rodeo Clown Roundup. The event starts with a 5K/10K at the brewery beginning at 8 a.m. Runners are encouraged to wear their best western or clown outfit and will receive a bandana, commemorative koozie and two beer tokens at the finish. At 1:30 p.m, Texas country music artists will take the stage, with live performances and plenty of beer throughout the day. Early bird tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $90.

Cochon555 at Four Seasons Hotel Houston

Sunday, 5 p.m.

1300 Lamar

The epic nose-to-tail culinary event Cochon555 returns to Houston, helping to support family farmers and educate buyers about the agricultural importance of eating heritage breed pigs (some of which are on critical watch lists). The event will feature five local chefs, each presenting a tasting menu featuring one whole heritage breed pig. Tickets are $130 for general admission and include tastes of extravagant culinary creations, endless rounds of beverages, and a vote for your favorite bite of the day. VIP tickets are $200 and include an extra hour (4 p.m. entry) to enjoy the event without lines, plus special dishes, bourbon from the Punch King competition and reserve wines.

Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition at NRG Center

Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

1 NRG Park

Kick off the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at the Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition. Guests can sample signature dishes from around 100 of Houston's top restaurants and culinary institutions alongside a selection of more than 450 award-winning wines from the 2019 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition. Tickets start at $165.

Bonus: Those looking for Valentine's Day plans can peruse our Where to Dine in Houston on Valentine's Day Guide to find restaurants offering weekend-long specials.