Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Gear Up for the Rodeo at HLSR World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

HLSR World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at NRG Park

Friday – Saturday

The HLSR World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will take place at NRG Park through Saturday, with more than 250 teams competing for the crown. While most team tents are invitation-only, visitors can hit several public venues, including The Garden, Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuck Wagon. The carnival is also open to the public. Tickets are $20 ($5 for kids age three to 12) and include a complimentary sliced barbecue beef sandwich plate, access to live music areas and admission to the carnival.

Houston Caffeine Crawl

Friday – Saturday

With a focus on quality driven coffee, tea, kombucha, juice, soda and craft chocolate, the sixth annual Caffeine Crawl will feature seven unique routes (bikeable or self-driving) over two days, with a lineup of 20 cafes, coffee importer, roasters and tea producers participating over various routes. Some of the stops include A 2nd Cup, Blacksmith, Boomtown Coffee, Blonde Biscotti, Coterie, Morningstar, Paper Co. Café and Southside Espresso, to name a few. Samples at each stop mostly range in the three to six-ounce size, so you won’t be as jittery as you think. Route tickets start at $30. On Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., Cavo Coffee will be hosting a meet-n-greet mixer at its West U. location, 2617 Bissonnet, offering watch latte art demonstrations, beer and wine, and prizes.

National Margarita Day at El Big Bad

Friday, 4 to 10 p.m. (and a DJ after party)

419 Travis

The Downtown tequila bar, which rocks 70 handmade tequila infusions, is celebrating the famous margarita with an all-day fiesta. Party goers can expect a photo booth, giveaways, $5 fresh-squeezed house margaritas, shots, and a DJ to keep the party going after 10 p.m. RSVP to skip the cover before 10 p.m.

National Margarita Day and Go Texan Day at Eight Row Flint

Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

1039 Yale

Eight Row Flint is combining National Margarita Day and Go Texan Day, offering specialty margaritas and launching its Real Ale Single Barrel Whiskey, 100 proof and twice-distilled only Texas. Order a half or full pour to be the first to try it, plus get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Real Ale gift basket (winner drawn at 7 p.m.). Specials for the night include $4 Real ale Fireman’s 4 (draft) and Real ale Hans Pills (can), $5 and $10 Real Ale Single Barrel pours, and $7 happy hour margaritas from 2 to 6 p.m. ($11 regular), including the hibiscus-serrano Pink Rattlesnake, passion-fruit-papaya Howdy Ma’am, mixed berry Midnight Cowboy and coconut-pineapple Port of Call.

Mardi Gras brunch at B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1814 Washington

B&B Butchers & Restaurant is letting the good times roll at a festive, Mardi Gras-themed brunch in its upstairs dining room and rooftop patio. Guests can enjoy live music by Howl2GO dueling pianos, face painting, New Orleans-inspired brunch dishes (think crawfish étouffée omelets, Cajun boudin with poached eggs, and duck and andouille gumbo), King Cake by Rao's Bakery, specialty cocktails by Beam Suntory and festive swag. Space is limited and reservations are required. Call 713-862-1814.