Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Green Beer and Irish Cheer for Saint Patty's Day

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Celebr8ion of Beer at 8th Wonder Brewery

Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.

2202 Dallas

Beer enthusiasts can gear up for the sixth annual Celebr8ion of Beer, as 8th Wonder celebrates its sixth birthday with live music, food trucks and beer, of course, rain or shine. A general admission ticket ($35 in advance, $45 day of) gets you four beer tokens and a limited-edition tasting glass. VIP tickets ($100) feature an open bar, light bites, access to VIP areas and limited brews, and the specialty glass.

Continue Reading

St. Patrick's Day Festival 2019 at Lucky’s Pub

Saturday; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

801 Saint Emanuel

Houston’s biggest and baddest Saint Patrick’s Day celebration kicks off with the second annual World Famous Leprechaun Drop and the official tapping of The Green Keg on Saturday, followed by a blowout party on Sunday. The Saint Patty’s Day festivities include live broadcasts from 94.5 The Buzz and The Rod Ryan Show, plus live music, green beer, leprechauns and bagpopers, a Lucky Charms and breakfast taco bar beginning at 9 a.m., food trucks, DJs and more. Tickets start at $10 (no cover before noon).

Saint Patrick’s Day at Griff’s

Saturday; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

3416 Roseland

On Saturday, head to Griff’s for its first annual Irish Crawfish and Shrimp Boil, featuring eats and live music throughout the day and night. On Sunday, the Irish pub will rock green beer and good times alongside five bands and two DJs, with the party running from day to night at its 54th Annual St. Patrick's Day Festival.

Saint Patrick’s Day at Jack & Ginger's Irish Pub

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

2416 Brazos

The new Midtown hotspot will host its first annual St. Patrick's Day celebration, with the shenanigans starting at 10 a.m. Look out for live music lineup featuring bagpipes and DJs, green Miller Lite and Guinness, and eats from jumbo local pretzels to traditional shepherd’s pie. Note: there will be a cover charge at the door to attend the St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Saint Patrick’s Day Feast at Poitín

Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m.

2313 Edwards

Only 100 tickets ($80, plus fees) are available for Poitín’s all-inclusive Saint’s Patrick’s Day feast, which features Irish eats including Irish brown bread with smoked salmon, seafood chowder, black pudding with scallops, boxty sour cream and chives, shepherds pie, colcannon, bacon and cabbage with parsley sauce, and apple tart with Bailey’s Irish Cream. Each ticket to the family-style smorgasbord also includes four drinks: a welcome punch called Lion’s Kiss to kick things off, Teeling Tipperary Whiskey Sour, Gibson and Irish Coffee.