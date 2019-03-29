Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Wooster's Garden Turns Four

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
Tomball German Heritage Festival in Old Town Tomball
Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
201 South Elm
All weekend long, the annual Tomball German Heritage Festival will take place in Old Town Tomball near the Historical Train Depot Plaza. The free, family-friendly festival features 200-plus street vendors, ethnic and festival fare, live music, beer and wine, arts and crafts, street performers, antiques, a heritage center, and petting zoo.
Houston Crawfish Festival at Discovery Green
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
1500 McKinney
This family-friendly crawfish fest will feature mudbugs from Bayou Brew Krewe and 242 Pub and Grill, zydeco music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, games, beer, wine, Prosecco and vendors. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Brazilian Food & Music Festival at Constellation Field
Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.
1 Stadium
Head to Sugar Land’s Constellation Field for the family-friendly 2019 Brazilian Food & Music Festival, bringing tasty eats from all over Brazil alongside a lineup of vibrant musicians. Tickets start at $14.86, with group and VIP passes available.
H-Town Chili Throwdown at Onion Creek
Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
3106 White Oak
After getting postponed due to rain, Onion Creek is ready to host its tenth annual H-TOWN Chili Throwdown, beginning with cooking at noon and tasting from 2 to 4 p.m. The Creeks, local restaurants, distilleries and breweries will be competing to see who makes the best chili around alongside live music and a day of fun. Tasting tickets are available for $10 or $25 with a t-shirt.
4th Anniversary Party at Wooster’s Garden
Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m.
3315 Milam
The Midtown craft beer and cocktail garden is turning four, and to celebrate, it’s throwing a birthday party with magical vacation vibes. Guests can expect live music from Wonky Power Records, Hawaiian baby back rib plates, tropical cocktails from Plantation Pineapple and a lineup local food and art vendors.
