Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Tacos Over Texas, Hope Farms Earth Day

The tacos are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas.

Tacos Over Texas at The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

2704 Navigation

El Tiempo Cantina and The Original Ninfa's on Navigation are hosting the 2nd annual Tacos Over Texas fundraising event with a taco competition featuring some of Houston's best chefs. The mission is for each challenger to create a taco inspired by Mama Ninfa's famous tacos al carbon with a personal twist. With the group of culinary artists competing, the tacos promise to be an eclectic and tasty mix.

The proceeds go to The Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund, honoring the legacy of a woman who gave more to Houston than just delicious food. Her commitment to the community is carried on in the fund which helps students and empowers them through education.

General Admission is $40 and includes unlimited samples of the tacos plus two drink tickets from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For persons 13 to 20, the admission is $20 and includes unlimited taco samples. Children 12 and under get in free. If you really want to have a good time while contributing to a good cause, VIP tickets are $200 and include early admission at noon to an exclusive tent with appetizers, margaritas, beer and wine, plus the fun of unlimited tacos.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. The deadline for purchase is April 6.

Astros Home Opener Viewing Party, Kolache Pop-Up at King's Biergarten

Friday, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1329 E. Broadway

King's Biergarten in Pearland is celebrating the Astros home opener with food and bier specials throughout the game plus a raffle for a signed and framed Carlos Correa jersey. It will also offer its Pork Shank Special for $15, which includes a 2.5 pound pork shank with sauerkraut, red cabbage and homemade apple horseradish. It's big enough for two, if you're in a sharing mood.

The next day, the German beer hall will have its first kolache pop-up with a variety of choices like the spicy Kielbasa with cheddar and The Butcher, which has chopped sirloin marinated in lager. There will also be fruit kolaches (which many people consider the REAL kolaches) like the apple strudel and a sweet cream cheese version with melted strawberries.

Its sibling concept, King's Bier Haus on T.C.Jester, originally hosted kolache pop-ups before opening Egg Haus next door.

Texas Wine and Art Festival

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

435 Spring Cypress Road

Old Town Spring is the quaint setting for the Texas Wine and Art Festival, a two day event featuring 15 Texas-based wineries and also craft beers from local microbreweries. Some of the wineries and vineyards giving out samples will be HAAK, Bernhardt Winery and Kissing Tree Vineyards, among others.

Early Bird tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite for $25, which includes an admission wristband, a commemorative wine glass and ten 1/2 ounce samplings. Additional sampling tickets can be purchased for $1 each. The wine sampling admission increases to $35 at the gate. General admission is free and the event is family-friendly. There will be live music and the Go Texan vendor village showcasing local products from foods to sweets to handmade crafts.

EXPAND Chefs Rakesh Nayak, Jeff Auld and Kevin Naderi are cooking and smiling in the Field. Photo by Katie Lenhart

Earth Day and Chefs in the Field at Hope Farms

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Hope Farms will host two events this weekend to celebrate Earth Day and to raise money for its foundation, Recipe for Success. The seven acre farm is located just minutes from downtown Houston, growing fresh produce in a food desert. Gracie Cavnar founded Recipe for Success in 2005 with the help of 24 Houston chefs. Its mission is to teach, empower and inspire healthy eating with a focus on combating obesity in children.

The festivities begin Saturday April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Earth Day Family Festival and Picnic. The event is free and offers the Saturday produce market, kid-friendly cooking and gardening classes, plus chicken and bee demonstrations. The Pancake Breakfast runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a $5 per person donation is appreciated. Saint Arnold's Brewery will be there with samples of its Lawnmower Beer and root beer.

The Chefs in the Field Earth Day Supper on April 7 will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Hope Farms. Attendees will begin in the Kitchen Garden with a specialty cocktail created by Treaty Oak Distillery. Guests will also be able to explore the farm and watch the chefs cooking over live fire. Chefs Rakesh Nayak (Common Bond), Jeff Auld ( On the Kirb) and Kevin Naderi (Roost) will create a three-course supper with fresh produce from the farm and locally sourced ingredients. The meal will be served at a long communal table in the Gathering Barn. The cost is $75 for cocktails and bites, $250 for the three-course dinner, with all proceeds going to the Recipe for Success Foundation.

For additional details and to purchase tickets go to https://conta.cc/2EZrYGN

Crawfish Boil at Down House

Saturday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1801 Yale

Down House will host its first crawfish boil and cook-off with Chefs Cassy, Jared and Madison competing for best boil. It's a good deal for $25, which includes three pounds of crawfish and a can of Eureka Heights beer. The tough decision will be whether to have traditional, Viet-Cajun or super spicy. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.