Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Fluff Bake Bar Simulcast

Here's a look at some of the weekend's best culinary happenings:

A Waffleshot Simulcast by The Sugar Fairy

Sunday, noon to close

314 Gray

Rebecca Masson, one of Houston's leading ladies of all things sweet and delicious, is popping up in Los Angeles at Waffleshot at The Original Farmer's Market. While she is hanging out with Waffleshot, her Fluff Bake Bar in Midtown will be selling special collaborative treats.

Waffleshots are edible cups made of waffle cone and coated with Belgian chocolate. Sisters and business partners Dorit and Naomi Kashi created them as a sustainable option to plastic and styrofoam cups. Masson became a fan in March 2019 after ordering a case and filling the cups with flavors she knew her customers would enjoy. Social media led to a correspondence with Naomi and soon, the idea for a popup in L.A. and a simultaneous day of Waffleshots at Fluff Bake Bar was born. Masson has taken the Waffleshots and added her own spin to them, layering them with the delicious flavors for which she is known.

EXPAND The Sugar Fairy is popping up in Los Angeles. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Beginning at noon on Sunday, the cafe will offer three special treats. One Night Stand is filled with salted caramel ganache, brownie, chocolate chip cookie dough, topped with a vanilla marshmallow in a bittersweet chocolate cone. Call Me, Maybe is layered with sprinkles, Funfetti cake, unicorn bait cookie dough, and birthday cake truffle in a white chocolate cone. Oops, I Did It Again is a white Belgian chocolate cone, rimmed with crushed chocolate cookies and filled with passion fruit ganache, brownie, fizzy chocolate cocoa pebble crunch, and cookies and cream filling. All three of these over-the top and Instagram-worthy treats are $5 each.

Farmers Market at Whiskey Cake Katy

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

23139 Grand Circle Boulevard

This farm to table restaurant in Katy is holding a farmers market this Saturday with 20 local artisanal vendors selling produce, coffee, jams, spices and more. Some examples of the vendor list include Dapper Goat Dairy, Brothers Produce and Bourgeois Meats and Seasonings.

After loading up on local goods, you can partake of a $5 old-fashioned or try a pour of Old Forester Barrel Select. There will also be live music.

Paws and Prosecco 5

Sunday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Dogwood

2403 Bagby

Love and Rescue's 5th Annual Paws and Prosecco will delight dog lovers and bubble lovers alike. Admission is free, but a donation gets you prosecco gratis from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. We think you should go with a $20 donation, which gets you the free prosecco plus a raffle ticket for several prizes. You'll also get a warm, fuzzy feeling (or is it the prosecco?) knowing that you are supporting a cause for Houston's paws. Love and Rescue works with fosters to help find permanent homes for Houston's abandoned pets. Spay and neuter, people. Spay and neuter.

The Dogwood also has a tasty menu of wings, nachos, burgers and tacos to compliment the free bubbly.

EXPAND Eat crawfish. Drink beer. Do good. Photo by Karla Lozano

Karbach Crawfish Fest

Sunday, noon to close

2032 Karbach Street

RTIC Outdoors and Karbach Brewing Co. are presenting a crawfish boil to raise money for the Robert Garner Firefighter Foundation, which supports scholarships and education for young people looking to get into firefighting. The foundation honors Garner, who one of four firefighters killed in the 2013 motel fire and was the deadliest day in the history of the Houston Fire Department.

There will be plenty of great live music to accompany the crawfish and brews. Bob Schneider, a popular musician out of Austin will be there, along with G. Love and Special Sauce. There will also be a variety of brass bands such as Bayou City and Boomtown. Chubby Carrier and The Bayou Swamp Band will perform as well. Check out Karbach Brewing Co.'s Facebook page for performance times.

Early Bird General Admission is $15. Regular GA is $25. VIP is $100 and gets you 3 pounds of crawfish, 3 beers, access to the VIP deck and the air-conditioned pub with private toilets. You'll also get an RTIC bag with a shirt and a koozie.

Chappell Hill Bluebonnet Festival

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highway 290 at FM 1155

The Texas Legislature declared this the "Official Bluebonnet Festival of Texas" and most Houstonians have made the hour long drive up 290 to gawk at the wildflowers and stop in Chappell Hill, a small town which still retains much of its quaintness.

Karbach Brewing Co. is a sponsor so odds are, you can sip on a cold one as you wander through homemade goods and crafts. Most folks grab a couple of pounds of Chappell Hill sausage to take back to the big city. There will be over 250 juried vendors, including plenty of food, drink and tchotchkes.

There will also be live music, activities for kids and free admission. Parking is $5 and can be found in the parking lot along FM 1155. Be patient. The line of cars can get very long.

There will be turkey legs.