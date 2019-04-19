Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: CRAVE's Easter Treats, 420 Nosh at Beaver's and Burger Joint

CRAVE Easter and Spring Cupcakes

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

1151 Uptown Park Boulevard

There are three CRAVE locations around Houston to get your Spring and Easter cupcakes and cookies. Prices range from $20.40 for 12 mini decorated cupcakes to $35.70 for 12 regular size cupcakes. The Spring Bunny frosted cookie box of four decorated cookies is $13.43. Hours vary by location. The shops will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Easter Sunday. There is also online ordering available. Quantities are limited.

Kemah Crawfish Festival

Friday, noon to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

608 Bradford Avenue

For fun in the sun, zydeco and boocoops of (or beaucoup) crawfish, head to Kemah for its 9th Annual Crawfish Festival. It will be held at the Kemah City Parking Lot. General Admission is $8 for 13 and up, while 12 and under get in free. However, it's best to purchase a $20 ticket in advance which includes admission and three pounds of crawfish from the express line. On Sunday, the deal is even better as the $20 ticket gets you an additional three pounds of mudbugs, plus there are $3 beers and $1 sodas and water bottles. On Friday and Saturday, crawfish is $3.99 per pound. On Sunday, it is a bargain at $1.99 per pound. If you've never had a crawfish Easter, here's your chance.

If crawfish isn't your thing, there will be plenty of other food vendors with festival faves like fried Twinkies, gyros, nachos and more.

The live music line up will include Bobby D Sawyer, Jarrod Sterrett and the Hired Guns, plus Wayne Toups at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Downtown Aquarium

Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon

410 Bagby

We aren't sure what's on the breakfast menu for this event, but we're sure the kids aren't going to be that interested. With Sharkey and the Easter Bunny on hand, the baby bunnies will be more interested in hunting for eggs and finding prizes.

Breakfast will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and various egg hunts will occur through the morning. For children 5 and under, there will be two separate egg hunts at 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. For kids 6 to 10, the hunts will be at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

$19.99 Ages 11 and up (adults included)

$13.99 Ages 3 to 10

FREE 2 and under (with adult purchase)

For reservations call 713-223-3474

EXPAND Bud-smoked for your pleasure. Photo by Arash Kharat

420 Menu at Beaver's

Saturday

6025 Westheimer

Chef Arash Kharat is doing a special, bud-friendly menu for the day closest to a stoner's heart. You do not have to partake of the whacky tabbaccy to enjoy the menu, however. Guests can start with the CBD queso. CBD is Cannabidiol, a naturally occurring compound from the flower of cannabis. While its health benefits are touted by hippies and hipsters alike, the FDA is still wrangling with how to classify it, like so many other natural products. If it really does improve gut health, then it's probably a good addition to queso. There will also be pizza, Frito pies and sticky bourbon ribs. The Beaver's Bar will be serving up a Bud-Smoked Beaver's Old Fashioned which ought to be interesting, to say the least.

Chespirito, why don't you come to your senses? Photo by Luis Castillo

Burger Joint Menu Takeover

Saturday

2703 Montrose

Burger Joint is also doing a 420 munchies menu and they are handing the reins to General Manager Chez McCavock and letting him create the bud-friendly bites that are high in more ways than one. Try calories and fat for starters. But, who cares? This is what would happen on a Saturday night if your roommate could actually cook. Chez is offering up The Chespirito, a hoagie stuffed with chopped grilled chicken, spicy BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar and chopped bacon. The BS Burger has an Angus patty, roasted brussels sprouts and bacon jam, smothered in Muenster cheese. The Wake 'n Bake fries are hand-cut fries covered in sausage gravy, crumbled bacon, green onions and topped with a fried egg. We are not advocating that you do anything beforehand to get the munchies, but if you do, make sure you have plans like Uber/Lyft/Mom Taxi.