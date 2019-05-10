Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Treat Mom to a Meal this Mother's Day

Revival Market will be hosting a special Mother's Day Market alongside its classic all-day menu this Sunday.

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Houston Crawfish, Crab & Grill Festival at the Humble Civic Arena & Expo

Saturday, 3 p.m.

8233 Will Clayton



This family-friendly event celebrates the tastes and cultures of Southern cooking, featuring crawfish, crab and grilled foods from local restaurants, caterers and food trucks. Guests can also expect live performances by zydeco, R&B, soul and reggae bands, plus DJs, fun and games in the kid zone, arts and crafts and more. General admission tickets are $10, with food and drink packages available.

Spring Carnival at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.

5301 Nolda



Head to Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.’s Spring Carnival, where you can juggle more than 30 different BuffBrews alongside snow cone and cotton candy, and enjoy activities including axe throwing, a naughty balloon twister, bouncy batting cage, hoops from hell challenge and dunk tank. Tickets are $30 and include special limited-edition BuffBrew Carnival glassware and all-you-can-responsibly-drink event pass.

Houston Whiskey Festival at The Ballroom at Bayou Place

Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIP)

500 Texas



The sixth annual Houston Whiskey Festival invites whiskey fans to enjoy a bevy of whiskey, bourbon, scotch and other fine spirits along with whiskey seminars, a cigar lounge, tastes and live music. Tickets are $65 for general admission and $125 for VIP. Cocktail dress and blazers are required (business attire at minimum).

Mother’s Day Dining



Check out our 2019 Mother's Day Dining Guide for the tastiest celebrations of Mom in Houston, from family-friendly brunch buffets to jazzy prix fixe dining experiences. Dine on pommes frites and eggs at a’Bouzy, spring artichoke risotto at Backstreet Cafe, pastrami sandwiches at Kenny & Ziggy's, rainbow trout filet at Rainbow Lodge and more.

Mother’s Day Market at Revival Market

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

550 Heights



Revival Market is hosting a special Mother’s Day Market, showcasing a cherry-picked group of artists and goods to enjoy alongside Revival Market eats. Artisans include Axel Provisions seasonings and spices, Birch and Goldberry soaps, candles and paper, Magnol French Baking, and Julia Gabriel Studio leather goods, to name a few.