4
Look out for Dish Society at the Great Taste of the Heights food festival this Saturday.EXPAND
Look out for Dish Society at the Great Taste of the Heights food festival this Saturday.
Photo by Dragana Harris

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Tacos, Gyros and a Taste of the Heights

Brooke Viggiano | May 17, 2019 | 4:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

The Houston Greek Festival at St. Basil The Great Greek Orthodox Church


Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m.


1100 Eldridge

The Houston Greek Festival returns to St. Basil The Great Greek Orthodox Church, offering a taste of Hellenic culture via Greek foods and pastries, church tours, shopping, dancing and children’s activities. Admission is $3 per person (free for kids under ten). 

Music to My Beers at Pearland Town Center


Saturday, 2 to 9 p.m.


11200 Broadway

The inaugural Music to My Beers event celebrates independent craft breweries south of Houston, with live music, food trucks and a lineup of breweries including BAKFISH Brewing Company, Vallensons’ Brewing Company, Brigadoon Brewery, Devil and the Deep Brewery, DUO Winery & Cider Co. and Texas Beer Refinery. Admission is free, with $5 beer tickets.

The Great Taste of the Heights at the All Saints campus


Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.


215 East 10th

Get a "Great Taste of the Heights" at this community food festival, featuring live music and food samples from 20 popular local restaurants — BB’s Tex-Orleans, BCK Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Bernie’s Burger Bus, The Classic, Neo Baguette, Sing and Sonoma Wine Bar are just some of the restaurants in the lineup. Pre-sale tickets include samples and are available for $25 online ($35 at the door, if available) or at Eclectic Home, 345 West 19th, and C&D Hardware, 314 East 11th. The event is family-friendly, and children under ten can share a ticket with a parent.

Houston Pasta Festival at Bayou City Event Center


Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.


9401 Knight

The second annual Houston Pasta Festival invites you to sample pasta dishes from top area restaurants, including ROMA Italian Eatery, BOH Pasta, Paulie’s, Pizza Motus and Pepper Twins. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

Tacos over Texas at Ninfa’s on Navigation


Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. (noon for VIP)


2704 Navigation

Originally set for April, the annual Tacos over Texas has been rescheduled for this weekend. The collaboration with El Tiempo Cantina and The Original Ninfa's On Navigation brings together chefs from around the country in sharing their skills and raising funds for The Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund. Each celebrity chef will create a taco inspired by Mama Ninfa, adding their own unique flavors in a culinary throwdown. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $200 for VIP.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

