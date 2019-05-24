Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Frosé and Memorial Day Brunch

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Pan-African Cultural Festival at S.H.A.P.E. Community Center

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3815 Live Oak

Live music, African drum and dance, an African market and food trucks are all a part of the fun at the 40th annual Pan-African Cultural Festival. Vendors include Blazin Shadez, Delali Artworks, Lovely’s Island Kitchen Food Truck and Mystic Soul Candles. The event is free to attend.

Summer Rosé Party at King’s BierHaus

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.

2044 East T.C. Jester

King’s BierHaus is kicking off rose season with an all-day Summer Rosé Party. Look out for rosé bottles and by the glass specials, King’s housemade Frosé on special all day, live music from 2 to 6 p.m., a raffle and plenty of pink décor.

The Taste of Louisiana Festival at Brazos River Park

Saturday, 2 to 9 p.m.

18427 Southwest Freeway

The Taste of Louisiana Festival will feature Louisiana-style food and drink from over 20 vendors, plus live zydeco, blues and Nola funk, chef demonstrations, arts and crafts, and a kids zone with inflatables and rides. Tickets are $20 or $10 for kids four to 12.

Cajun AF Festival at Capitol Bar

Saturday, 2 to 10 p.m.

2415 Main

Established in Louisiana in 2008, the "CAJUN AF" Festival is the coming to Houston this weekend. The all-you-can-eat Cajun boil features crawfish, king crab, and shrimp alongside corn, sausage, potatoes and eggs, plus nonstop entertainment from DJs throughout the day. Passes start at $25 with options to upgrade to a cabana section or a table.

Memorial Day Brunch at a’Bouzy

Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2300 Westheimer

The bubbly-fueled hotspot is extending its weekend brunch to open for a special Memorial Day brunch on Monday. Pop Champagne and dig into brunch favorites from duck fat pommes frites and eggs to strawberry butter chicken and waffles. For reservations, call 713-722-6899.