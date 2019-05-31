Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Judge a Beer-Fueled Chili Dog Cook-Off

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Mixers & Elixirs at the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.

5555 Hermann

Head to HMNS as it kicks off summer with its first Mixers & Elixirs event. The museum will open its doors for an evening of drinks, dancing, music and food trucks — including Foreign Policy, Good Dog Hotdog, Refill Station, D’lish Curbside and Dipped. Tickets are $15 for members and $25 for non-members.

Chili Cook Off at Good Dog Houston Montrose

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

1312 West Alabama

Good Dog Houston will hosts its second annual Chili Cook Off, with 8th Wonder, Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company, City Acre, No Label and Spindletap making Texas-style (no beans) chili to ladle atop Good Dog Houston’s iconic wieners. Tickets holders can enjoy three beers, a chili dog sample from each brewery and live music for $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Families are welcome.

Brunch Crawl on Washington Avenue

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

Clutch Bar (start), 5334 Washington

Get mimosas, Bloody Marys and a variety of brunch eats at Houston's first brunch crawl, taking place across Washington Avenue favorites.Participating venues include Clutch Bar & Restaurant, Kung Fu Saloon, Concrete Cowboy, Handlebar, Lincoln Bar, Daisy Duke's and The Standard. Tickets are $17.99 and include access to exclusive specials at every venue ($59.99 for VIP).

Uptown Dine Around

Saturday and Sunday

The second annual Uptown Dine Around kicks off on Saturday, June 1, running through Sunday, June 30 and showcasing Uptown’s culinary diversity. Guests can get limited-time, prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at 19+ Uptown eateries, including Bloom & Bee, Etoile Cuisine et Bar, La Table, Moxies Grill and Bar, Peli Peli, Songkran Thai Kitchen, Yauatcha and more.

Latin Restaurant Weeks

Sunday

From Sunday, June 2 through Sunday, June 16, Houston diners will be able to enjoy diverse flavors from Latin regions during Latin Restaurant Weeks. The two-week series of signature events will kick off with over 25 participating restaurants offering special prix-fixe options ranging from $15-$50. The 2019 lineup includes Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Gauchos Do Sul, Los Cucos, Mucho Mexico, Sofrito Houston, Vida Mariscos Seafood & Sports Bar, Essentials Kitchen by Chef Martinez, Peruvian Sweets by Belen and more.