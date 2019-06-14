 


4
You'll find food vendors galore at the 2019 Houston Food Fest.
You'll find food vendors galore at the 2019 Houston Food Fest.
Photo by Mitchell Nguyen

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Up at Houston Food Fest

Brooke Viggiano | June 14, 2019 | 4:00am
Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Taste of Montrose


Friday through Sunday

Taste of Montrose will run through Sunday, June 16, bringing together restaurants in Montrose in donating a percentage of sales or giving a flat donation to further the mission and efforts of The Women’s Home. The event is intended to raise awareness of Houstonians fighting addiction, tending to mental illness and reclaiming their lives while fueling civic pride and offering a look at the amazing cuisine in the Montrose area. Participating restaurants include Avondale Food and Wine, Good Dog Hot Dog, Katz’s Deli, Night Heron, Niko Niko’s, Paulie’s, Roost and Southside Espresso

Latin Restaurant Weeks


Friday through Sunday

Now through Sunday, June 16, Houston diners will be able to enjoy diverse flavors from Latin regions during Latin Restaurant Weeks. The two-week series of signature events will kick off with over 25 participating restaurants offering special prix-fixe options ranging from $15-$50. The 2019 lineup includes Alicia’s Mexican Grille, Gauchos Do Sul, Los Cucos, Mucho Mexico, Sofrito Houston, Vida Mariscos Seafood & Sports Bar, Essentials Kitchen by Chef Martinez, Peruvian Sweets by Belen and more. 

Houston Food Fest at Midtown Park


Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.


2811 Travis

The 2019 Houston Food Fest is going down at Midtown Park, featuring 70+ vendors from Houston, Austin and surrounding cities, plus local bands and plenty of fun. Tickets are $10 for general admission, with food and beverage available for purchase.

Local Brews, Local Grooves at House of Blues Houston


Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m.


1204 Caroline

House of Blues Houston is bringing back its Local Brews, Local Grooves event, the annual day-long event celebration of craft beer and music. Party goers can expect over 40 beer selections from local Houston breweries alongside pub fare pairings and a highly curated, diverse music lineup of some of Houston's favorite local bands and DJs. Tickets and packages start at $10.

Misters 4 Sisters Father’s Day at Last Concert Café


Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.


1403 Nance

Women-led nonprofit I’ll Have What She’s Having will host its second annual Father’s Day event at Last Concert Café, with proceeds supporting Liz Fenton Purse Snacks — a fund for preventive health care for uninsured employees of Houston’s restaurant industry. This year’s Father’s Day cookout boasts a volunteer line-up of talented chefs, including Mallory Buford of Tacos A Go Go, Alvin Schultz of Eat. Drink. Experience!, Otto Sanchez and Matt Cabon of Magnol French Baking, EJ Miller of International Smoke Houston and Justin Yu of Theodore Rex, Squable and more. The chefs have planned a Dad-worthy menu with Texas Wagyu brisket with organic, local sides and a backyard beverage menu donated from Saint Arnold Brewery, Tequila Patrón and Gin Mare. The day will also feature live music by Henry and the Invisibles. Tickets are $60 and include admission, food and beverage. A VIP tasting of special bottlings by Patrón is $30 and $15 child’s plate are also available.  

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

