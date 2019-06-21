Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: "Get Toasty" at a Pop-Up Pig Roast

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan’s of Houston

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

3300 Smith

Brennan’s is bringing back its coveted summer Date Night Cooking Classes, highlighting a uniquely different Creole ingredient in each class. This month, the class will highlight Blue Crab (other dates include Wednesday, July 26: Shrimp; and Friday, September 27: New-School Creole). Each cooking class begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by a cooking demonstration at 7 p.m. and a three-course meal for two. Tickets are $150 per couple plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 713-522-9711 or by purchasing online.

Pints for Pride at Hay Merchant and UB Preserv

Friday and Saturday

1100 Westheimer; 1609 Westheimer

Eureka Heights created a special commemorative beer, Lavender Bunny, and it’s working with bars across Houston — including Hay Merchant, , and UB Preserv — to give back to Pride Houston. Both of the restaurants will donate $1 to Pride Houston for every Eureka Heights beer purchased through Saturday, June 22.

Pride is the New Black Party at El Big Bad

Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.

419 Travis

To celebrate the Houston Pride Parade and the LGBT+ community, El Big Bad is hosting a “Pride is The New Black” party, featuring an interactive fashion show by Hold My Pasties Please, Art by "What is Woman?" collective, Music by DJ Chaz Evertt and DJ Chris Zane, Body Glitter and Painting by Glitter Trove, and Tarot Card readings by Typewriter Tarot. Plus, the gastrocantina's mix of infused tequilas, margaritas, and Mexican fare, of course. The event is free to attend (21-and-up) or tickets are available for $5 that offer event swag and specials. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to PRIDE Houston.



“Get Toasty” Pop-Up at Penny Whistle Pub



Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.

1625 Richmond

Before the doors officially open at The Toasted Coconut later this summer, chef Martin Stayer and bar director Sarah Troxell will be hosting a “Get Toasty” Pop-Up and pig roast at their new neighbor, Penny Whistle Pub. The event is free to attend, but guests can purchase tickets for a plate of pig, appetizers and sides for $30.

Unlimited Fried Chicken and Champagne at Punk’s Simple Southern Food

Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m.

5212 Morningside

This Sunday, Punk’s is launching a new Sunday Supper featuring unlimited fried chicken and Champagne. For $50 per person, guests will be able to enjoy family-style fried chicken dinner with all the fixins’ paired with unlimited Veuve Clicquot. Reservations are required. Call 713-524-7865 or book online.