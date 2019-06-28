Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Celebrate Canada Day at Riel

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Third Anniversary Beach Party at City Acre Brewing

Related Stories Third Annual Canada Day Celebration at Riel

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

3418 Topping

City Acre Brewing will celebrate its three-year anniversary with a rockin’ beach party across the property’s shady and verdant acre of land (and in its air-conditioned taproom). With a beach carnival theme, the event will feature fun from water games and beach music to frozen treats and a boardwalk menu of corn dogs, funnel cake, fries-in-a-cup, sausage-on-a-stick and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Spirits Class at Julep

Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.

1919 Washington

Julep owner Alba Huerta will be hosting a bourbon class featuring six different bourbons, paired bites and cocktail samples as featured in her book Julep: Southern Cocktails Refashioned (which just won the IACP International Association of Culinary Professionals award for best Wine, Beer or Spirits book of the year). Seating is limited to 32 guests and tickets are $65.

Houston Whiskey Festival at The Ballroom at Bayou Place

Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIP)

500 Texas

Postponed from its original date due to weather, the sixth annual Houston Whiskey Festival invites whiskey fans to enjoy a bevy of whiskey, bourbon, scotch and other fine spirits along with whiskey seminars, a cigar lounge, tastes and live music. Tickets are $65 for general admission and $125 for VIP. Cocktail dress and blazers are required (business attire at minimum).

Luau Brunch at Poitín Bar & Kitchen

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2313 Edwards

Poitín Bar & Kitchen is throwing a Luau Brunch, complete with a pig roast, DJ music, dancing and luau party fun. Guests who want their own roast should be sure to reserve it in advance (by Friday). For reservations, call 713-470-6686.

Canada Day at Riel

Sunday, 2 p.m.

1927 Fairview

Riel will host its third annual Canada Day celebration on Sunday, one day in advance of Canada’s 152nd birthday. Chef/owner Ryan Lachaine, a native of Winnipeg and former semi-pro hockey player, is bringing in two celebrity chef friends for the occasion: Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf (New Orleans) and fellow Canadian Mandel Hitzer of deer + almond (Winnipeg). Riel’s Canada Day menu will feature surprise items from the visiting chefs — think sandwiches from Hereford and Canadian specialties from Hitzer — along with hot dogs, poutine, pierogis, Nanaimo Bars and Riel’s Big Steak, a 48-ounce 44 Farms bone-in ribeye served with squash and haricot verts. Drink offerings will include $1.52 Canadian Club Whisky in honor of Canada’s 152nd birthday, plus plenty of Molson, Lot 40 cocktails and Canadian Jell-O Shots. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome, especially in the bar area.