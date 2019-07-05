Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Lobster Friday and a Freedom Brunch

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Friday Freedom Brunch at Weights and Measures

Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2808 Caroline

Recover from your Fourth of July festivities with a special Friday brunch at Weights and Measures. The eatery will serve up its brunch favorites—think fried chicken and cake donuts, morning cracked egg pizza, and house smoked salmon toast, alongside boozy morning cocktails and a Benedict special.

Lobster Friday at Bernie’s Burger Bus

Friday, 11 a.m. until sold out

5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6

The first Friday of the month means it’s time to make it rain lobstah at all Bernie’s Burger Bus locations. Show up early to get first dibs on market price lobster creations, including the Maine-Style Lobster Roll tossed with Bernie's house mayo; Texas-Style Lobster Roll dressed up with house pickled jalapeño and crispy bacon; and Hot Lobster Roll complete with warm, butter-poached lobster. You’ll also find Lobster Roll Sliders and Lobster Poutine, in which hand-cut fries are layered with local cheese curds, butter-poached lobster, lobster gravy and green onions.

FriYAY Rosé at Brennan’s of Houston

Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.

3300 Smith

Brennan’s of Houston will be hosting its third annual FriYAY Rosé tasting, featuring walk-around sips of several rosé selections and light bites for $25++ per person.

Margarita Crawl in Washington Corridor

Saturday, 2 to 8 p.m.

Fuego’s , 817 Durham

Lincoln Bar, 5110 Washington

Nett Bar, 4504 Nett

Ladybirds, 5519 Allen

Featuring discounted drinks and take-home swag, the Margarita Crawl will go down at five-plus venues in the Washington Corridor, including Fuego’s, Lincoln Bar, Nett Bar and Ladybirds. Tickets start at $20 and go up to $35 as the crawl gets closer.

Summer Supper Pop-Up Dinner at Riel

Sunday, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

1927 Fairview

Lifestyle consulting agency Nett Lifestyle has partnered with Candlelighters of Houston to host the three-part Sunday Supper series, benefiting the research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the families of children with cancer. This first dinner will feature regional cuisine prepared by chef Ryan Lachaine, cocktail pairings, a live DJ set by DJ Dayta, a silent art auction and merchandise from local vendors. There are 40 seats available at $150 per person for each dinner (future dates are Sundays, August 4, and September 8).