Superica will celebrate summer with a free Breakfast Taco Party.EXPAND
Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Free Breakfast Tacos

Brooke Viggiano | July 12, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Free Breakfast Taco Party at Superica


Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon


1801 North Shepherd

Superica is celebrating summertime with a patio party featuring live music, OG margaritas and beer, and FREE breakfast tacos beginning at 10 a.m. (the free tacos are first-come, first-serve). The tacos come straight from chef Ford Fry’s acclaimed Tex-Mex cookbook, including migas tacos, a classic bacon and egg, carnitas, and a Californian iteration featuring gooey cheddar cheese, carne asada, avocado and crispy french fries. Those who are still hungry can stick around for brunch.

VegFest Houston at Minute Maid Park


Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (10 a.m. for VIP)


501 Crawford

Now in its seventh year, Houston’s premier vegan festival has expanded to a larger location. Head to Minute Maid Park to enjoy eats and goods from vegan vendors and exhibitors, family-friendly kids activities, giveaways and more. General admission is free; early VIP passes are $20 per person ($15 for students 12-17, $10 for kids 6-11).

Luau at Truck Yard 


Saturday, noon to midnight


2118 Lamar

Break out the grass skirt and Hawaiian shirt for a luau and pig roast at Truck Yard. Party goers can crack their own coconut to choose from three coconut cocktails, enter the ugly Hawaiian shirt contest, be dazzled by hula and fire dancers, and pig out on the roasted pig. Coconuts will be available all weekend long.

713 Day Saint Arnold Pub Crawl in Downtown


Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.


Market Square Park (start and finish), 301 Milam

Saint A’s annual Downtown Pub Crawl returns just in time for 713 Day. Start at the Historic Market Square to pick up your punch card and crawl route, then continue on to hotspots like Bovine & Barley, Christian’s Tailgate, Conservatory, El Big Bad, Finn Hall, Little Dipper, OKRA Charity Saloon and more. At 6, crawlers will meet back at Market Square for an after-party and to receive their well-earned pint glass.

Tex-Mex BBQ Block Party at Saint Arnold


Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.


2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold Brewing Company is teaming up with The Houston Barbecue Festival to host the inaugural Tex-Mex BBQ Block Party, where local pitmasters will mix Tex-Mex and Tejano cooking styles with craft barbecue. This year’s lineup of vendors includes Eddie O’s Texas Barbecue, El Burro & the Bull, Willow’s Texas BBQ and more. Tickets are $60 and include unlimited samples of each vendor's barbecue dish and Saint Arnold beer.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

